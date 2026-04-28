House Resolution 448 Printer's Number 3044

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors STEHR, HAMM, M. MACKENZIE, RAPP, MADDEN, STAMBAUGH, HADDOCK, BRENNAN, NEILSON, KAUFFMAN, GILLEN, PICKETT, MALONEY, RADER, STENDER, SCHEUREN, ROWE, HOHENSTEIN, FLICK, TWARDZIK, HEFFLEY, BRIGGS, ARMANINI, WATRO, BENNINGHOFF, CIRESI, LEADBETER

Short Title A Resolution designating July 4, 2026, as "Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania, celebrating 100 years of operation in this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject July 4th, 2026 Knoebels Amusement Resort Day - 100th Anniversary Celebration

Generated 04/28/2026 07:11 PM

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