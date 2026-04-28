House Resolution 448 Printer's Number 3044
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors
STEHR, HAMM, M. MACKENZIE, RAPP, MADDEN, STAMBAUGH, HADDOCK, BRENNAN, NEILSON, KAUFFMAN, GILLEN, PICKETT, MALONEY, RADER, STENDER, SCHEUREN, ROWE, HOHENSTEIN, FLICK, TWARDZIK, HEFFLEY, BRIGGS, ARMANINI, WATRO, BENNINGHOFF, CIRESI, LEADBETER
Short Title
A Resolution designating July 4, 2026, as "Knoebels Amusement Resort Day" in Pennsylvania, celebrating 100 years of operation in this Commonwealth.
Memo Subject
July 4th, 2026 Knoebels Amusement Resort Day - 100th Anniversary Celebration
Generated 04/28/2026 07:11 PM
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