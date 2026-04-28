House Resolution 361 Printer's Number 3289
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors
MATZIE, STEELE, FRANKEL, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, HADDOCK, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DELLOSO, PARKER, GALLAGHER, DONAHUE, BOROWSKI, CIRESI, KAUFFMAN, REICHARD, SCOTT, SHUSTERMAN, SHAFFER
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the costs and benefits of continued membership in the PJM Interconnection.
Memo Subject
Joint State Government Commission Study of PJM
Generated 04/28/2026 07:11 PM
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