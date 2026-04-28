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House Resolution 361 Printer's Number 3289

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors

MATZIE, STEELE, FRANKEL, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, HADDOCK, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DELLOSO, PARKER, GALLAGHER, DONAHUE, BOROWSKI, CIRESI, KAUFFMAN, REICHARD, SCOTT, SHUSTERMAN, SHAFFER

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the costs and benefits of continued membership in the PJM Interconnection.

Memo Subject

Joint State Government Commission Study of PJM

Generated 04/28/2026 07:11 PM

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House Resolution 361 Printer's Number 3289

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