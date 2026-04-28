House Resolution 345 Printer's Number 2465
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors
GUZMAN, HOHENSTEIN, FREEMAN, NEILSON, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, BELLMON, CIRESI, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, FRANKEL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of July 2026 as "Culinary Arts Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing July as Culinary Arts Month
Generated 04/28/2026 07:10 PM
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