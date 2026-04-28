House Resolution 152 Printer's Number 3288

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors KEPHART, FREEMAN, GILLEN, GREINER, KAUFFMAN, McNEILL, MERSKI, NEILSON, PICKETT, PUGH, REICHARD, STAATS, STAMBAUGH, VENKAT, ZIMMERMAN, ROWE, DAVANZO

Short Title A Resolution designating April 18, 2026, as "Lineworker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating April 18, 2025, as "Lineworker's Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 04/28/2026 07:10 PM

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