House Resolution 152 Printer's Number 3288
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors
KEPHART, FREEMAN, GILLEN, GREINER, KAUFFMAN, McNEILL, MERSKI, NEILSON, PICKETT, PUGH, REICHARD, STAATS, STAMBAUGH, VENKAT, ZIMMERMAN, ROWE, DAVANZO
Short Title
A Resolution designating April 18, 2026, as "Lineworker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating April 18, 2025, as "Lineworker's Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania
Generated 04/28/2026 07:10 PM
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