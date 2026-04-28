House Resolution 134 Printer's Number 3294

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors CERRATO, M. BROWN, HOHENSTEIN, D. MILLER, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, GUENST, HARKINS, GIRAL, PROBST, McNEILL, MADDEN, OTTEN, HOWARD, HANBIDGE, DEASY, KAZEEM, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, DALEY, GREEN, FLICK, O'MARA, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on home and community-based services provided to individuals with physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, autism and other developmental disabilities with a focus on streamlining the application process and improving service delivery.

Memo Subject Improving Accessibility of Home and Community-Based Services Waivers

Generated 04/28/2026 07:10 PM

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