CBP hosts Attorney Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Chief Counsel will host a Virtual Career Expo, Wednesday, May 6 from 1 - 4 p.m. eastern time. The event offers prospective attorneys an opportunity to learn about legal careers supporting CBP’s mission to secure the nation’s borders and facilitate legitimate trade and travel.

Recruiters and professional staff will be available during the expo to answer questions about the hiring process and other topics. The event is informational only; no interviews will be conducted, and no job offers will be made.

The event lobby will open early for registered participants. Attendees must register by May 4 to gain early access and browse videos, booth content, and other resources.

The Office of Chief Counsel is a component of CBP, one of the world’s largest law enforcement agencies. CBP attorneys play a vital role in advancing national security, enforcing immigration and customs laws, and supporting the agency’s complex legal needs. All CBP positions are subject to federal hiring regulations, and U.S. citizenship is required. Comprehensive information about specific positions is available online.

For resume assistance or to speak with a recruiter, join CBP's Talent Network. For more information on CBP careers, connect with a recruiter online or check out CBP’s event calendar to find an upcoming recruitment event. Visit the CBP Careers website, and follow @CBPJobs on X @CBPJobs, Instagram @CBPJobs, Facebook @CBPJobs, Threads @CBPJobs and follow CBP on LinkedIn.