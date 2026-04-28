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House Bill 2347 Printer's Number 3178

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, O'MARA, STEELE, DOUGHERTY, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, PROKOPIAK, D. WILLIAMS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, GIRAL, RIVERA, SCHLOSSBERG, KENYATTA, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, MAYES, BOYD, INGLIS, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PARKER, DONAHUE

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in energy development authority and emergency powers, redesignating the Energy Development Authority to the Energy Financing Authority; further providing for definitions, for Energy Development Authority, for annual report, for powers and duties and for authority indebtedness; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Accelerating Pennsylvania's Energy Production

Generated 04/28/2026 07:10 PM

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House Bill 2347 Printer's Number 3178

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