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House Bill 2223 Printer's Number 3177

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Voting meeting on HB 2076, HB 2223, HB 2347 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HB 2076, HB 2223, HB 2347 and any other business that may come before the committee.

Public hearing on HB 2223 (Fiedler): Requires Advanced Transmission Technologies (ATTs) to be integrated into all new transmission lines within the PUC's jurisdiction.| | HB2264 (Davidson): Requires electric distribution companies (EDCs) to create virtual power plant programs..

Public hearing on HB 2223 (Fiedler): Requires Advanced Transmission Technologies (ATTs) to be integrated into all new transmission lines within the PUC's jurisdiction.| | HB2264 (Davidson): Requires electric distribution companies (EDCs) to create virtual power plant programs..

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House Bill 2223 Printer's Number 3177

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