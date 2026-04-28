House Bill 2076 Printer's Number 3176

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Voting meeting on HB 2076, HB 2223, HB 2347 and any other business that may come before the committee. Voting meeting on HB 2076, HB 2223, HB 2347 and any other business that may come before the committee. Public hearing on HB 2076 (Venkat): Establishes a regulatory framework for deep geothermal energy projects.. Public hearing on HB 2076 (Venkat): Establishes a regulatory framework for deep geothermal energy projects.. Public hearing on HB 2076 (Venkat): Establishes a regulatory framework for deep geothermal energy projects.. Public hearing on HB 2076 (Venkat): Establishes a regulatory framework for deep geothermal energy projects..

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