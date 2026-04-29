AssetWatch Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Marking Major Milestone in Security and Compliance

This is an important milestone for our team and a reflection of the discipline and rigor we bring to every aspect of our operations.” — Matt Longhouse, Chief Technology Officer, AssetWatch

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetWatch, Inc. , a leading provider of AI-powered condition monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions, successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit—one of the most rigorous and widely recognized standards for data security and operational integrity.This milestone underscores AssetWatch’s ongoing commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining the highest levels of trust, transparency, and accountability. Unlike SOC 2 Type 1, which evaluates controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 validates that these controls are not only well-designed but also operate effectively over an extended period.The independent validation demonstrates that AssetWatch’s longstanding investment in systems, processes, and internal controls meet stringent criteria for security—proving consistent performance in real-world conditions.“This is an important milestone for our team and a reflection of the discipline and rigor we bring to every aspect of our operations,” said Matt Longhouse, Chief Technology Officer at AssetWatch. “Our customers trust us with operational data, and this certification reinforces our commitment to safeguarding that trust with proven, enterprise-grade security practices.”The independent audit examined AssetWatch’s infrastructure, software, policies, and procedures, confirming that the company adheres to industry best practices and maintains robust safeguards against evolving security risks.As organizations increasingly prioritize data protection and compliance, AssetWatch’s SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides customers and partners with added confidence that their information is handled with the utmost care and integrity.This achievement marks a key step in AssetWatch’s broader mission to deliver secure, scalable, and reliable solutions for industrial operations worldwide.ABOUT ASSETWATCHAssetWatch is a leader in predictive maintenance solutions, providing a rapidly deployable, end-to-end remote condition monitoring service. Trusted by manufacturers to keep equipment running, eliminate unplanned downtime, cut maintenance costs, and drive operational reliability. Learn more at AssetWatch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.