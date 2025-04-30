AssetWatch Secures $75M in Series C Funding

Plans to Accelerate Predictive Maintenance Innovation & Scale Successful Business Model Internationally

Securing our Series C is more than just funding—it’s a powerful vote of confidence in our vision, our team, and the meaningful impact we’re driving in the market.” — Brian Graham, CEO of AssetWatch

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetWatch, Inc., the fast-growing leader of end-to-end predictive maintenance and condition monitoring solutions, today announced the close of its Series C funding round, raising $75 million led by Viking Global Investors . The financing will fuel AssetWatch’s continued explosive growth, expand its AI-powered platform capabilities, accelerate go-to-market initiatives to broaden internationally and in new markets, and strengthen its position as the trusted partner for manufacturers seeking to eliminate unplanned downtime and optimize asset performance.The Series C round also introduces new investor Harmonic Growth Partners , an investment firm focused on expansion-stage companies, as well as continued investment of early investors including Wellington Management, G2 Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, Osage University Partners and others.“Securing our Series C is more than just funding—it’s a powerful vote of confidence in our vision, our team, and the meaningful impact we’re driving in the market,” said Brian Graham, CEO of AssetWatch. “This milestone accelerates our ability to scale, innovate, and lead our industry forward.”Through focused strategy and disciplined execution, AssetWatch has rapidly emerged as a leading condition monitoring platform—trusted by hundreds of top-performing industrial teams to keep their critical equipment running. With exceptional growth across talent, customers, and strategic partnerships, the company is poised for continued expansion, delivering real-time insights that reduce risk, cut costs, and drive operational efficiency at scale.From Insight to Impact: The AssetWatch Growth StoryIn a small room tucked inside a Midwest co-working space, a handful of innovators shared a bold vision: to end unplanned downtime forever. Armed with notebooks, coffee, and a passion for manufacturing, they launched a mission to make condition monitoring simpler, smarter, and scalable.Early on, the team focused on what mattered most—listening. Not just to customers, but to the data. Their sensors captured vibration and temperature signals, revealing early signs of mechanical issues long before failure occurred. And while the platform translated those signals into actionable insights, the team listened closely to the real-world needs of maintenance leaders and reliability engineers to ensure the technology actually solved the problems they faced every day.They didn’t build a solution in isolation. Instead, they partnered with frontline reliability engineers, plant managers, and maintenance teams to create an intuitive platform that blends powerful AI, real-time expert guidance, and personalized support. The result is something truly unique: a seamless extension of the customer’s team equipped with new levels of prescriptive insights to make faster, more confident decisions.From there, growth accelerated. Word spread. Large companies across industries—from food processing to heavy industrial manufacturing—were seeing more uptime, more insight, and more time to focus on what mattered. AssetWatch wasn’t just a tool anymore; it was a trusted ally on the factory floor.With each new customer came new learning. With each machine monitored and industry served, the platform got smarter. AssetWatch began to scale—adding condition monitoring services like oil analysis all in one unified platform.Investment continued to follow. Top-tier talent joined the mission. The customer success model matured. What started as a smart sensor on a motor became a strategic force driving efficiency, sustainability, and resilience for the world’s most critical operations.Today, AssetWatch protects tens of thousands of assets and continues to grow—fueled by data, driven by purpose, and defined by the belief that no one should have to choose between performance and peace of mind.Because at AssetWatch, growth isn’t just about bigger numbers. It’s about delivering better outcomes, stronger partnerships, and smarter operations—one machine at a time.“Maintenance and reliability professionals are unsung heroes in our society, and worthy of our devotion to deliver technology and solutions to enable them to eliminate unplanned downtime forever,” said Brian Graham. “This funding empowers us to move faster to deliver deeper and more meaningful value to them.”To learn more about AssetWatch’s condition monitoring solutions or request a demo, visit AssetWatch.com ABOUT ASSETWATCHAssetWatch is a leader in predictive maintenance solutions, providing a rapidly deployable, end-to-end remote condition monitoring service. Trusted by manufacturers to keep equipment running, with AI-powered vibration and oil analysis and a team of expert analysts, AssetWatch detects machine issues early—before failure strikes. Customers across industries rely on AssetWatch to eliminate unplanned downtime, cut maintenance costs, and drive operational reliability. Learn more at www.AssetWatch.com ABOUT VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORSFounded in 1999, Viking Global Investors (“Viking”) is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages over $51 billion of capital across public and private investments. Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com ABOUT HARMONIC GROWTH PARTNERSHarmonic Growth Partners offers a distinctive and advantaged model for expansion-stage venture investing. Harmonic pairs experienced investors with successful former venture-backed CEOs to help management teams navigate the challenges of scale. Harmonic’s CEO Partners have driven over $15B in exits and bring proven, relevant, and respected operating experience—at the stage where it matters most. The unique combination of capital and expertise makes Harmonic a preferred partner for market-defining teams. Learn more at https://harmonicgp.com/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/harmonic-growth-partners/ , or https://x.com/harmonicgp For media inquiries, please contact: Marketing at AssetWatch, Inc.Email: Marketing@AssetWatch.com | Website: www.AssetWatch.com This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AssetWatch, Inc.'s future operations and performance, and financial conditions. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

AssetWatch Closes Series C - Funded to Accelerate with $75M

