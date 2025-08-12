AssetWatch Ranks No. 526 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AssetWatch, a leading provider of AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturers, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Being named in the Inc. 5000 is a major milestone and a testament to the grit, heart, and vision of our entire team.” — Brian Graham, CEO of AssetWatch

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssetWatch, a leading provider of AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturers, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 526 nationally—its second time earning the distinction. The honor follows the company’s successful Series C funding round and reinforces AssetWatch’s position as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative companies in the industrial technology space.“Being named in the Inc. 5000 is a major milestone and a testament to the grit, heart, and vision of our entire team,” said Brian Graham, CEO of AssetWatch. “We’re building the future of reliability, and this recognition reflects the momentum we’re seeing from customers, investors, and the broader industrial market.”Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, AssetWatch is revolutionizing industrial maintenance by combining advanced condition monitoring techniques and artificial intelligence with the expertise of seasoned analysts to predict and prevent equipment failures before they occur. Its platform empowers maintenance and reliability teams to reduce unplanned downtime, extend asset life, and lower operational costs while also equipping corporate leaders with critical insights into reliability, sustainability, and operational performance across facilities, divisions, and geographies.AssetWatch’s quick-to-deploy, full-service approach to condition monitoring has gained momentum across a diverse range of industries, including metals, packaging, chemicals, food and beverage, mining, plastics, rubber, and more. Trusted by leading manufacturers, AssetWatch pairs advanced AI with prescriptive condition monitoring expertise to deliver unmatched reliability insights—translated into clear, actionable guidance that drives real-world impact on the plant floor.The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., spotlighting entrepreneurial success stories that are driving the economy forward. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix.About AssetWatchAssetWatch delivers an unparalleled condition monitoring experience powered by AI, helping manufacturers eliminate unplanned downtime and maximize reliability. With a full-service model that combines cutting-edge technology and expert analysis, AssetWatch empowers plant teams to protect their most critical assets with confidence. Learn more at AssetWatch.com

