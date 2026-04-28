Ajarro Launches Flat-Rate Fractional Amazon Advisory for Brands

20-year Amazon veteran Brett Lemker formalizes monthly advisory model for founders and in-house teams seeking senior strategy without agency overhead.

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajarro, a boutique Amazon and e-commerce consultancy founded by 20-year industry veteran Brett Lemker , today announced the formal launch of its Fractional Amazon Advisory service — a flat-rate monthly engagement model designed to give brands, founders, and in-house teams direct access to senior-level Amazon strategy without the layers, handoffs, or percentage-of-spend pricing structures that define the traditional agency model.The advisory model offers four or six hour monthly engagements at a flat rate, giving brands a predictable, senior-level resource for the decisions that actually move the needle; advertising strategy, inventory planning, compliance navigation, profitability analysis, and the operational complexity that standard agencies frequently cannot handle."Most brands that come to me have already figured out that their agency is not the answer," said Lemker. "What they have not found yet is something that gives them experienced, direct guidance without rebuilding the overhead they were trying to escape. That is exactly what this model is designed to do."Lemker launched Ajarro after more than two decades operating inside Amazon — including launching one of the first organic beverage brands on the platform in 2008, building and scaling his own agency to 17 employees, and managing over $500M in Amazon revenue across more than 300 brands. The consultancy was deliberately designed around a small client load, ensuring every engagement receives focused, senior-level attention.The Fractional Advisory model is particularly well-suited for three types of organizations: brands that have brought Amazon in-house but want experienced oversight; companies transitioning away from full-service agencies; and founders or operators who want a senior strategic partner without a full management engagement.Unlike agency retainers that charge a percentage of ad spend — a model that incentivizes more spending rather than more profit — Ajarro's advisory engagements are anchored in contribution margin and unit economics. Every recommendation is evaluated against the whole system, not optimized for a single metric."Amazon is not getting simpler," Lemker added. "The compliance requirements, the advertising complexity, the inventory and supply chain demands are all increasing. Brands that grow steadily and profitably in this environment are not the ones with the biggest budgets. They are the ones with experienced operators who stay close to the work."The Fractional Advisory service is available on a limited basis given Ajarro's intentionally small client load. Brands interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out directly at ajarro.com.About Ajarro: Ajarro is a boutique Amazon and e-commerce consultancy founded by Brett Lemker, a 20-year Amazon industry veteran who has managed over $500M in revenue across more than 300 brands. Ajarro works with a deliberately small number of clients at any given time, providing fractional Amazon leadership, full account management, and operational advisory without the layers or handoffs of a traditional agency. Learn more at ajarro.com.

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