Ajarro Guides Consumer Brand from $300K to $30 Million in Amazon Sales Through Direct Growth Strategy

Case study shows how shifting from reseller dependence to direct account control drove 1,000% growth and 32% higher profit margins.

Once a company takes ownership of its Seller Central operations, the economics shift immediately. Our role is to rebuild those systems for clarity, control, and sustainable growth.” — Brett Lemker

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajarro, an Amazon consulting firm based in Colorado, has released new data from a six-year engagement illustrating how brands can dramatically expand sales and profitability by managing their own Amazon accounts rather than relying on reseller intermediaries.The featured consumer brand generated roughly $300,000 annually across 500 ASINs under a reseller-managed agency model. After transitioning to Ajarro’s direct-to-platform strategy, annual sales exceeded $3 million within 12 months, marking a 1,000 percent increase. Over the following five years, the brand sustained an average 58 percent annual growth rate, surpassing $30 million in yearly revenue.Profit margins rose by 32 percent, achieved through refined pack-size architecture, optimized fulfillment fees, and granular SKU-level forecasting.“Brands often underestimate how much profit they forfeit to reseller markups,” said Brett Lemker, Founder of Ajarro. “Once a company takes ownership of its Seller Central operations, the economics shift immediately. Our role is to rebuild those systems for clarity, control, and sustainable growth.”Ajarro’s consulting model replaces traditional agency retainers with targeted, hands-on operational restructuring. Its framework emphasizes profitability modeling, contribution-margin analysis, and advertising efficiency audits—tools that help brands identify and recover hidden margin opportunities.The case underscores a wider trend toward direct management and transparency in e-commerce operations as brands prioritize profitability and accountability on Amazon.About AjarroAjarro, LLC is an e-commerce consulting firm based in Durango, Colorado. Founded by Amazon strategist Brett Lemker, Ajarro provides data-driven growth frameworks for grocery, supplement, and consumer goods brands. Lemker has guided companies generating more than $500 million in collective Amazon revenue through operational diagnostics and precision strategy.Learn more at www.ajarro.com Media Contact:Ajarro LLC | www.ajarro.com

