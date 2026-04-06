Ajarro Expands Fractional Amazon Leadership Services as More Brands Bring Amazon Operations In‑House

20‑year Amazon veteran and former agency CEO expands fractional leadership services to support brands shifting Amazon operations in‑house.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajarro, an Amazon advisory firm specializing in in‑house enablement, has announced the expansion of its fractional leadership services designed for brands transitioning away from agency‑run Amazon operations. The offering is led by Brett, a 20‑year Amazon veteran and former founder and CEO of a nationally recognized Amazon agency.With two decades of hands‑on experience across Seller Central, Vendor Central, advertising, operations, and compliance, Brett now partners directly with brands that have internal teams but lack senior Amazon oversight. His fractional model provides the strategic leadership, operational guardrails, and profitability discipline typically found only in full‑time executive roles."As brands bring Amazon in‑house, they quickly discover the gap between day‑to‑day execution and true channel leadership,” said Brett. “My role is to be the safety net, ensuring the team moves confidently while the strategy, compliance, and margin structure stay intact."Ajarro’s advisory services include profitability audits, operational SOP development, suppression and compliance recovery, roadmap creation, and ongoing executive‑level decision support. The model is intentionally lean, giving brands access to senior Amazon expertise without the cost or rigidity of a full‑time hire or the inefficiencies of traditional agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.