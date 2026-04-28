The Village School Introduces Clinical Simulation Technology, Elevating Texas’ Most Advanced High School Pre-Med Program

These tools represent a significant step forward in how we prepare students for the future of medicine

Bringing medical school–level training to high school students through immersive technology and hands-on learning

We are committed to creating learning environments that mirror what students will experience in college and beyond.” — Dr. Ryan Kelly, Head of School

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village School is elevating its Pre-Medical Science Diploma Program with the addition of two industry-leading medical training tools and a growing number of students preparing for careers in healthcare.

Since launching in 2022 with just three students, the program has grown to 23 graduates this year, signaling strong momentum and interest in medical careers. Through a blend of rigorous academics and hands-on clinical experience, students are well prepared for the next step, with this year’s class matriculating to top institutions including Brown University, Case Western Reserve University, University of Southern California, University of California San Diego and New York University.

A key milestone in the program’s evolution is the introduction of the Anatomage Table, a life-size 3D anatomy visualization system typically found in university medical schools. The technology allows students to explore full-body anatomy, isolate systems, and conduct virtual dissections in a highly interactive environment. In addition, the school is introducing the Noelle Birthing Simulator, a clinical training tool used in nursing and medical programs. The simulator enables students to observe and practice childbirth scenarios in a controlled setting, offering insight into maternal and neonatal care.

With these additions, The Village School will be the only high school in Texas providing this level of advanced clinical and anatomical simulation within a pre-med pathway.

“These tools represent a significant step forward in how we prepare students for the future of medicine,” said Dr. Ryan Kelly, Head of School at The Village School. “We are committed to creating learning environments that mirror what students will experience in college and beyond. This program gives them both the knowledge and the confidence to pursue careers in healthcare.”

The enhanced curriculum builds on the program’s foundation of experiential learning, which includes internships, physician shadowing, and research opportunities. For many students, that experience is already shaping their future.

Anthony Rodas-Camacho, a senior graduating in May with the Pre-Medical Science Diploma, will attend Brown University this fall. During his senior year, he completed two medical internships, one at a family practice and another in an emergency room setting.

“The Pre-Medical Science Diploma gave me opportunities I would not have had otherwise, from internships in real medical settings to hands-on learning that helped me better understand the field,” said Anthony. “It made me feel more prepared to take the next step toward a career in medicine.”

The addition of the Anatomage Table and Noelle Simulator also enhances learning across disciplines. Biology students gain a deeper understanding of anatomy and physiology through interactive visualization, while chemistry students can better connect molecular concepts to real human systems.

Originally introduced as a forward-thinking academic track, the Pre-Medical Science Diploma has quickly evolved into a comprehensive, pre-professional experience. Students graduate not only with strong academic preparation but also with meaningful exposure to clinical environments and medical practice.

As the program continues to grow, The Village School is setting a new standard for how high schools prepare students for careers in medicine. By combining advanced technology, real clinical exposure, hands-on training, and a rigorous academic foundation, students graduate with a clearer sense of purpose and a meaningful head start on their path to becoming future healthcare leaders.

For more information about The Village School and its Pre-Medical Science Diploma Program, visit thevillageschool.com.

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