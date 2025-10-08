The Village School Recognized Among Top Private Schools in America in 2025–2026 Niche Rankings

The school achieved both state and national distinctions across academics, diversity, and boarding programs, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in private education.

Moving up to #15 nationally among private K–12 schools reflects the dedication of our teachers, students and families who make The Village School such a unique and inspiring place to learn.” — Bill Delbrugge, Head of School

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private school located in Houston’s Energy Corridor, has once again earned top recognition in the newly released 2025–2026 Niche.com rankings. The school achieved both state and national distinctions across academics, diversity, and boarding programs, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in private education.

This year’s highlights include:

• #1 Most Diverse Private School in Texas

• #1 Best Boarding School in Texas

• #2 Best STEM High School in Houston

• #3 Best Private K–12 School in Houston

• #3 Best Private K–12 School in Texas

• #15 Best Private K–12 School in America (up four places from last year)

“We are proud to be recognized not only for the strength of our academics, but also for the diversity and inclusiveness of our community,” said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School. “Moving up to #15 nationally among private K–12 schools reflects the dedication of our teachers, students, and families who make The Village School such a unique and inspiring place to learn.”

The Niche rankings are widely respected within the education sector, drawing from a combination of data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, college readiness scores, graduation rates, and millions of reviews from students, alumni, and parents. The Village School continues to stand out for its rigorous academics, global perspective, and commitment to cultivating both intellectual and personal growth.

As a proud member of the Nord Anglia Education network, The Village School benefits from global collaborations and unique learning opportunities through partnerships with world-renowned institutions such as The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and UNICEF. The school’s diverse student body represents over 90 nationalities, offering an enriching environment where students learn from one another while preparing for the challenges of a globally connected world.

About The Village School

The Village School is an American school with an international perspective. Located in Houston, Texas, our private school is home to a collaborative, supportive, and diverse community. We pride ourselves on outstanding academic achievement, global integration, faculty excellence, and a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Recognized for our excellence in STEAM education, world-class internships, and differentiated programs, we offer a rigorous but nurturing environment. Students can choose a variety of academic tracks, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma and the Entrepreneurship Diploma Program. For more information about The Village School and its programs, please visit thevillageschool.com.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world’s leading premium schools organization, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Serving more than 67,000 students, NAE schools deliver high-quality, transformational education across multiple curricula, including the International Baccalaureate and U.S. Curriculum. Partnerships with The Juilliard School, MIT, and UNICEF provide students with exclusive opportunities that extend learning beyond the classroom. Through its global scale and resources, NAE fosters innovation, creativity, and academic excellence, preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing world. For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

