The Village School Announces Dr. Ryan Kelly as Next Head of School

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Village School announces today the appointment of Dr. Ryan Kelly as its next Head of School, beginning with the 2026–27 academic year. Dr. Kelly brings more than 25 years of experience in independent and international education, with a deep commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student-centered learning. The Village School is a private school teaching pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students located in West Houston.

“I am thrilled to join The Village School as Head of School and to be part of this remarkable community. The school’s mission to prepare students who think critically, collaborate genuinely, and give of themselves generously aligns perfectly with our values and our belief that education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire,” said Dr. Kelly.

Dr. Kelly currently serves as Head of School at The Colorado Springs School. His prior leadership includes serving as the founding Head of School of BASIS International & Bilingual School in Chengdu, China, and as Head of School at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, where he advanced programs focused on STEM, entrepreneurship, and inquiry-driven learning.

A former chemistry and mathematics teacher, Dr. Kelly holds a Doctor of Education in Educational and Organizational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. His educational philosophy centers on experiential learning and global perspective, empowering students to think critically and creatively.

“Dr. Kelly joins The Village at an exciting time as we build on our strong foundation, diverse community, vibrant culture, and long tradition of excellence,” said Dr. Mitchell Salerno, Managing Director for the United States at Nord Anglia Education. “His leadership, vision and care for every member of our community will guide the school into its next chapter.”

The Village School, part of the Nord Anglia Education network, prides itself on fostering a vibrant and inclusive global community. With students and staff representing over 90 nationalities, the school is dedicated to celebrating diversity and promoting cross-cultural understanding which was recognized in its latest #1 NICHE ranking. Its commitment to creating a culturally rich learning environment is evident in its diverse student body, experienced faculty from around the world, and a curriculum that embraces global perspectives. Through a range of initiatives, including multicultural events, international trips, and a rigorous international baccalaureate (IB) program, The Village School ensures that students gain a deep appreciation for different cultures and develop the skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world. This focus on diversity and global awareness is at the heart of The Village School's educational philosophy, preparing students not only for academic success but also for responsible global citizenship.

