Centrotherm Expands InnoFlue® Lite Availability and Opens Pre-Orders for New OctoClamp System

InnoFlue and InnoFlue Lite with White OctoClamps InnoFlue and InnoFlue Lite with OctoClamps being installed by contractor Centrotherm Logo

Centrotherm launches InnoFlue® Lite for intake use nationwide and opens pre-orders for OctoClamp & Hanger, shipping July 1.

WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrotherm announced two new product launches designed to help HVAC and plumbing contractors reduce installation time and expand venting options for high-efficiency appliance installations. InnoFlueLite is now approved for intake applications in all markets, while pre-orders are open for the new OctoClamp & Hanger system ahead of July 1st shipping.InnoFlueLite Expands into UL-1738 Code Markets for Intake Use.InnoFlueLite can now be used for air intake applications in all markets, creating a cost-effective intake option for installers.While UL 1738-listed venting is commonly required for exhaust applications, intake piping requirements often differ depending on local code and manufacturer guidance.This means contractors can use InnoFlueLite as an intake option even in municipalities where UL 1738-listed systems are required for exhaust venting.New OctoClamp & Hanger Designed to Streamline Installs.Centrotherm also introduced its new OctoClamp & Hanger, a hybrid support system that combines pipe joint reinforcement and vent support in one modular product.Proper vent support is critical for high-efficiency vent systems, particularly on longer runs where pipe weight and movement can place stress on joints over time.The OctoClamp & Hanger is designed to streamline installations while helping maintain secure connections throughout the vent system. The launch responds to growing contractor demand for products that improve jobsite productivity while supporting code-compliant installations.Key Features Include:Eight installation orientationsFunctions as both connector ring and support clampSnap-together hangers for added reachCompatible with 3/8-inch threaded rod support systemsModular hanger extensions for longer runsAvailable in 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch sizesNew gray finish option to match InnoFluesystems, in addition to white for InnoFlueLiteThe clamshell application allows adjustments to be made at any time, unlike the previous system, where changes could not be made.AvailabilityWholesale pre-orders: Open nowInitial shipments begin July 1, 2026Centrotherm works with an extensive network of sales representatives across North America. A full list of sales representatives is available at https://www.centrotherm.us.com/about-centrotherm/our-reps/ About Centrotherm Eco SystemsCentrotherm is a North American leader in safe, high-performance polypropylene venting systems (InnoFlue) and air management (Ubbink Air Ventilation), combining European engineering with U.S. manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures from its modern facility in Waterford, NY.

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