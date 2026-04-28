Centrotherm Expands InnoFlue® Lite Availability and Opens Pre-Orders for New OctoClamp System
Centrotherm launches InnoFlue® Lite for intake use nationwide and opens pre-orders for OctoClamp & Hanger, shipping July 1.WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrotherm announced two new product launches designed to help HVAC and plumbing contractors reduce installation time and expand venting options for high-efficiency appliance installations. InnoFlue® Lite is now approved for intake applications in all markets, while pre-orders are open for the new OctoClamp & Hanger system ahead of July 1st shipping.
InnoFlue® Lite Expands into UL-1738 Code Markets for Intake Use.
InnoFlue® Lite can now be used for air intake applications in all markets, creating a cost-effective intake option for installers.
While UL 1738-listed venting is commonly required for exhaust applications, intake piping requirements often differ depending on local code and manufacturer guidance.
This means contractors can use InnoFlue® Lite as an intake option even in municipalities where UL 1738-listed systems are required for exhaust venting.
New OctoClamp & Hanger Designed to Streamline Installs.
Centrotherm also introduced its new OctoClamp & Hanger, a hybrid support system that combines pipe joint reinforcement and vent support in one modular product.
Proper vent support is critical for high-efficiency vent systems, particularly on longer runs where pipe weight and movement can place stress on joints over time.
The OctoClamp & Hanger is designed to streamline installations while helping maintain secure connections throughout the vent system. The launch responds to growing contractor demand for products that improve jobsite productivity while supporting code-compliant installations.
Key Features Include:
Eight installation orientations
Functions as both connector ring and support clamp
Snap-together hangers for added reach
Compatible with 3/8-inch threaded rod support systems
Modular hanger extensions for longer runs
Available in 2-inch, 3-inch, and 4-inch sizes
New gray finish option to match InnoFlue® systems, in addition to white for InnoFlue® Lite
The clamshell application allows adjustments to be made at any time, unlike the previous system, where changes could not be made.
Availability
Wholesale pre-orders: Open now
Initial shipments begin July 1, 2026
Centrotherm works with an extensive network of sales representatives across North America. A full list of sales representatives is available at https://www.centrotherm.us.com/about-centrotherm/our-reps/.
About Centrotherm Eco Systems
Centrotherm is a North American leader in safe, high-performance polypropylene venting systems (InnoFlue®) and air management (Ubbink Air Ventilation), combining European engineering with U.S. manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures from its modern facility in Waterford, NY.
Aisling McPartland
Centrotherm
+1 518-463-9226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.