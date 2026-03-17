Centrotherm and Ubbink Join Forces to Deliver Advanced Air Management Solutions in Canada

Centrotherm Ventilation in House Contego Wall Terminal Dbox with Air Excellent AE34C Semi-Rigid Duct

WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrotherm Canada is proud to announce the rebranding of its Air Excellent product line as Centrotherm Ventilation . This strategic move marks a significant collaboration between Centrotherm and its sister company, Ubbink, combining decades of expertise in ventilation technology and air management to provide state-of-the-art solutions for residential and commercial buildings in Canada.Centrotherm and Ubbink: A Revolution in Air ManagementAs part of the Ubbink-Centrotherm Group, Centrotherm leverages its high-performance ventilation systems alongside Ubbink’s decades of experience in air management to deliver innovative, reliable, and energy-efficient ventilation solutions. The Ubbink Air Ventilation System is manufactured using proven European engineering and backed by extensive technical know-how, field-proven in millions of installations worldwide.125mm and 180mm Contego Wall TerminalThe Contego Wall Terminal is a durable metal terminal for central mechanical ventilation systems, suitable for both supply and exhaust air. Designed for direct connection to Centrotherm’s Aerfoam insulated ducts, it ensures efficient airflow between the ventilation unit and the outdoor environment.AE34C Click-Seal RingThe AE34C Click-Seal Ring creates a secure, airtight connection between Air Excellent ducts and system accessories. Its patented 2-in-1 click and seal mechanism enables fast, tool-free installation while ensuring reliable system performance.Showcasing Centrotherm Ventilation at CMPX 2026Centrotherm will be showcasing both their InnoFlue Polypropylene Vent Systems and Accessories and the Centrotherm Ventilation product lines at CMPX 2026 on March 25-27 in the south building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada’s premier tradeshow for mechanical, plumbing, and HVAC professionals. Attendees can experience the latest air management solutions firsthand, including the new Contego Wall Terminals. See the new system at booth 908 at CMPX Toronto in the exhibit hall.

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