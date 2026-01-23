Centrotherm to exhibit residential and commercial HVAC solutions at AHR expo 2026 in Las Vegas

Render of AHR 2026 booth Centrotherm Logo

WATERFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centrotherm Eco Systems, a leader in high-performance exhaust venting in North America and indoor air ventilation in Canada, is pleased to announce its participation in the AHR Expo 2026, the world’s largest HVACR event. AHR 2026 will take place February 2-4, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can visit Centrotherm at Booth SL3707 during AHR Las Vegas 2026.At AHR 2026 Las Vegas, Centrotherm will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial HVAC solutions designed to deliver safety, efficiency, and long-term performance.Featured Products on display at AHR Expo 2026 InnoFlue® and InnoFlueLite Polypropylene Vent SystemsCentrotherm will highlight its industry-leading InnoFluepolypropylene vent systems, engineered for use with high-efficiency boilers, furnaces, and water heaters. InnoFlueis UL-1738 and ULC-S636 listed, lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and designed for fast, reliable installation in both residential and commercial applications.Also, on display there will be InnoFlueLite, a cost-effective polypropylene venting solution that delivers the same high quality as standard InnoFlue. The key difference is that InnoFlueLite does not include the flame retardants required for UL 1738 listing, allowing it to compete directly with PVC on cost while still upholding Centrotherm’s rigorous performance standards. Rated for temperatures up to 230°F (110°C), fully recyclable, and backed by an industry-first 10-year limited warranty, InnoFlueLite offers a smart, reliable alternative without compromising on quality.AcidiRID Condensate NeutralizerCentrotherm will also feature its AcidiRID condensate neutralizers, designed to safely treat acidic condensate produced by high-efficiency gas appliances. AcidiRID products offer a top-access design for fast media replacement and help protect systems while supporting environmentally responsible installations.Commercial Venting Solutions: Common Venting and Large-Diameter SystemsIn addition to residential products, Centrotherm will showcase its commercial flue gas venting portfolio, including common venting and large-diameter polypropylene venting solutions. Designed for complex and high-demand installations, Centrotherm’s commercial systems support multi-appliance configurations, mechanical rooms, and large-scale commercial projects. These solutions provide flexible system design and high-capacity performance to meet the needs of modern commercial HVAC applications.Centrotherm Ventilation Systems: Ubbink Air ExcellentCentrotherm Canada will also be exhibiting at AHR Expo 2026, where they will showcase their advanced air ventilation system, Air Excellent. Recently rebranded as Ubbink Air Excellent, the range continues to deliver fresh, healthy air to homes across Canada through an ongoing partnership with their European sister company Ubbink.This innovative air management solution provides consistent, balanced airflow via airtight, modular ducting designed for low pressure loss, and quiet operation. Engineered for use with modern mechanical ventilation systems, Ubbink Air Excellent supports healthier indoor environments and optimal system performance.Meet the Centrotherm Team at AHR Expo 2026Ahead of AHR Expo 2026, attendees are encouraged to book a meeting with a member of Centrotherm’s sales team to learn how Centrotherm solutions can support upcoming residential and commercial projects. Meetings can be scheduled prior to the event by visiting Calendly Booth Giveaways and On-Site PrizesDuring the three-day AHR Expo 2026 event, Centrotherm will host exciting activities and giveaways at their booth. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive prizes, including an all-inclusive trip to the Centrotherm factory for the 1,738th person to visit the booth, along with other surprises. Additionally, visitors who complete a short survey at the Centrotherm booth will be entered for a chance to win multiple swag packs. One lucky participant will also have the opportunity to win a Veto Pro Pac.Visit Centrotherm at Booth SL3707 during AHR Expo 2026, February 2–4, 2026, in Las Vegas, and discover how Centrotherm continues to deliver innovative venting and air management solutions for residential and commercial HVAC applications.About Centrotherm Eco SystemsCentrotherm is a North American leader in safe, high-performance polypropylene venting systems (InnoFlue) and air management (Air Excellent), combining European engineering with U.S. manufacturing. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and manufactures from its modern facility in Waterford, NY.

