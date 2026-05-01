Luna Integrative Care Launches New Comprehensive Assessment Program

Dr. Rose Yang, CCO Luna Integrative Care

Designed to serve individuals struggling with treatment-resistant symptoms or complex diagnoses and create a definitive roadmap for long-term recovery.

Our Comprehensive Assessment Program is about finding the deeper answers buried beneath.” — Rose Yang, PsyD, PMH-C, CCO of Luna Integrative Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luna Integrative Care , a premier provider of holistic and evidence-based treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, is proud to announce the launch of its Comprehensive Assessment Program (CAP). Designed to serve individuals who have struggled with treatment-resistant symptoms or complex, overlapping diagnoses, the program offers an intensive, deep-dive evaluation to uncover the root causes of behavioral health challenges and create a definitive roadmap for long-term recovery.The Comprehensive Assessment Program is spearheaded by Luna’s Chief Clinical Officer, Rose Yang, PsyD, PMH-C , a highly respected clinical psychologist and affiliate faculty at Baylor University. Dr. Yang brings nearly a decade of expertise in personality disorders, attachment styles, and diagnostic clarification to this new initiative.The Comprehensive Assessment Program at Luna is designed to break the “revolving door” cycle of treatments that fail to address the core issue. Unlike standard intake evaluations, CAP provides a multi-disciplinary, 360-degree view of a client’s psychological, medical, and relational health.Key features of the program include:Advanced Psychological Testing: Comprehensive evaluations for personality disorders, mood disorders, and co-occurring substance use.Attachment-Based Insights: Using specialized measures to understand how early relationship patterns influence current emotional regulation and coping mechanisms.Diagnostic Clarification for Complex Cases: Expert untangling of "masked" symptoms, including trauma-related disorders and gender identity considerations.Medical & Psychiatric Evaluation: A full review of biological factors and medication history to ensure physical and mental health are addressed in tandem.Collaborative Roadmap: A final, detailed report providing clear, actionable treatment recommendations for the client, their family, and their referring providers.Dr. Rose Yang’s clinical philosophy centers on "humanness," empathy, and the belief that understanding one’s own personality style is the first step toward self-compassion and change. Her extensive clinical experience focuses on assessments that are culturally informed and highly personalized, taking into account the unique social contexts and lived experiences that shape each individual’s journey."I am passionate about assessing individuals who may present one way on the surface, but whose full picture has yet to be seen," says Dr. Yang. "At Luna, our Comprehensive Assessment Program is about finding the deeper answers buried beneath. We don't just look at the symptoms; we look at the person’s attachment history, their personality structure, and the way they move through the world. Our goal is to ensure every client leaves feeling truly seen and heard for the first time."The CAP program is designed both as a standalone service for those seeking clarity and as a foundational first step for those entering Luna’s residential, partial hospitalization (PHP), or intensive outpatient (IOP) programs.For behavioral health professionals, the program serves as a trusted referral partner for patients who require a higher level of diagnostic rigor. For the general public, it offers hope to families seeking answers for loved ones who have not found success in traditional treatment settings.About Luna Integrative CareRobert and Kathleen Park founded Luna with a focus on high-quality services, an elevated staff culture, and a safe, professional, and comfortable setting for the client experience. Located in Houston, Texas, Luna provides expert care for mental health and substance use disorders. Led by board-certified physicians, licensed clinicians, and mental health professionals, Luna is committed to delivering compassionate, collaborative, and individualized care across its continuum of services. Luna is privately held and independently operated. Learn more at lunaintegrativecare.com.

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