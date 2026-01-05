Luna Integrative Care Welcomes Paul Manley as Strategic Partner to Increase Patient Access in Mental Health Care

Robert Park, LCDC, Co-founder and CEO of Luna Integrative Care Paul Manley, Strategic Partner, Luna Integrative Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luna Integrative Care , a nationally recognized mental health and substance use disorder program founded by Robert and Kathleen Park, is pleased to welcome Paul Manley, founder and CEO of Las Vegas–based Halo Mental Health, as the group’s new strategic partner.The partnership focuses on expanding timely, high-quality behavioral health services, beginning in Texas and Nevada. While Luna and Halo will continue to operate independently for the time being, the organizations anticipate opportunities to collaborate and share resources to enhance proper care placement and overall client experience.“We are so excited to welcome Paul as a strategic partner,” said Robert Park, CEO and co-founder of Luna Integrative Care. “Paul brings a unique set of skills and expertise that complements our leadership team at Luna. Additionally, Halo Mental Health is one of the first programs of its kind, and we are thrilled to co-create an ecosystem of care alongside it.”Park said Manley will support strategy, culture, professional relations, and growth across the organization.“After watching the excellent care Luna has delivered over the last nine years—and how they have become a staple in the Houston community while earning national recognition—I’m absolutely honored to partner with them,” said Manley. “Our shared vision is simple: sophisticated care and increased access. By integrating access, data, and clinical pathways, we will improve outcomes and the overall experience for patients, families, and providers across all levels of care.”Park and Manley said the strategic partnership will focus on four key priorities in 2026:• Strengthening the exemplary brands, clinical product, and professionalism that both Luna and Halo have earned through comprehensive evaluations and treatment.• Seamless care pathways, ensuring coordinated transitions between outpatient services, IOP/PHP, and higher-acuity care where clinically indicated.• Clinical innovation, including joint investment in outcomes measurement, technology-enabled workflows, and progressive practice standards to advance quality and continuity.• Thoughtful growth, centered not on growth for its own sake, but on expanding high-quality services and making them more accessible to more people.About Luna Integrative CareRobert and Kathleen Park founded Luna with a focus on high-quality services, an elevated staff culture, and a safe, professional, and comfortable setting for the client experience. Located in Houston, Texas, Luna provides expert care for mental health and substance use disorders. Led by board-certified physicians, licensed clinicians, and mental health professionals, Luna is committed to delivering compassionate, collaborative, and individualized care across its continuum of services. Luna is privately held and independently operated. Learn more at lunaintegrativecare.com About Halo Mental HealthPaul Manley founded Halo Mental Health in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2023 as an urgent care mental health clinic offering immediate assessments, crisis intervention, and psychiatric medication management. Halo provides virtual and in-person same-day appointments as well as ongoing psychiatric and therapy services for adults and adolescents. Halo opened its second Las Vegas location in August. Learn more at halomentalhealth.com

