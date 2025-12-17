Clinical Psychologist Rose Yang Joins Luna Integrative Care as Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Rose Yang, CCO Luna Integrative Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luna, a premier provider specializing in treatment for substance use and mental health disorders, announced the appointment of Rose Yang, PsyD, PMH-C, as its new Chief Clinical Officer (CCO). Dr. Yang will lead all aspects of Luna’s exceptional standard of care, overseeing all clinical operations, client experience, treatment outcomes, and advanced program development.Dr. Yang is a highly respected Houston-area clinical psychologist, bringing nearly eight years of distinguished service from The Menninger Clinic, where she served as a Staff Psychologist and Program Director for inpatient units serving adults and young adults. Dr. Yang brings a wealth of clinical knowledge to Luna, including expertise in personality assessments, attachment styles, and co-occurring substance use, personality and mood disorders.Dr. Yang also serves as an Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine and is recognized for her expertise in gender identity assessment and untangling complex diagnoses."I enjoy assessing very complicated individuals who, on the surface, may present a certain way, but it's not necessarily the full picture," Dr. Yang stated. "Once I add in other measures to clarify the diagnosis, like gender dysphoria that is comorbid with substance use and attachment trauma, we begin to find deeper answers buried beneath."Drawing on her personal experiences as a mother, an immigrant, and identifying as a person of color, Dr. Yang brings a unique and compassionate perspective to clients struggling with acculturation difficulties and minority identities. She is passionate about working with perinatal clients and educating healthcare professionals about the importance of screening pregnant and postpartum women for mental health symptoms.Dr. Yang will lead Luna’s clinical teams in delivering its comprehensive continuum of care, including detoxification and residential treatment as well as partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs. She will champion Luna’s nationally recognized commitment to integrated treatment plans that successfully blend evidence-based therapies with a multidisciplinary approach for highly personalized, sophisticated care.About Luna Integrative CareRobert and Kathleen Park founded Luna with a focus on high-quality services, an elevated staff culture, and a safe, professional, and comfortable setting for the client experience. Located in Houston, Texas, Luna provides expert care for mental health and substance use disorders. Led by board-certified physicians, licensed clinicians, and mental health professionals, Luna is committed to delivering compassionate, collaborative, and individualized care across its continuum of services. Luna is privately held and independently operated. Learn more at lunaintegrativecare.com

