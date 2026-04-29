CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Los Angeles, CA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe a beloved animal’s final moments deserve so much more than we can offer in the clinic.” — Dr. Shanina Halbert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Los Angeles. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Shanina Halbert plans to serve pets and pet parents in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Los Angeles becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Halbert came to veterinary medicine through a lifelong love of animals and a deep belief in the bond between people and their pets. Over time, that calling led her somewhere specific: to the quiet, tender work of end-of-life care. Through her own experiences with grief and personal healing, she came to understand how profoundly these final moments affect an entire family, and how rarely traditional veterinary settings create the space for the emotional and spiritual weight of saying goodbye. She wanted to offer something different. Something more whole. A way for pets to pass peacefully at home, and for families to feel not just cared for, but truly witnessed and gently guided through one of the hardest moments they will ever face.Dr. Halbert earned her undergraduate degree from Haverford College in 2013, then went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University in 2019. She is the founder of Eden Veterinary, a Los Angeles-based house-call practice devoted to holistic care, acupuncture, hospice support, and peaceful in-home euthanasia. Her clinical background is shaped not only by rigorous academic training, but by a commitment to care that honors the whole animal and the full depth of the human-animal bond.Dr. Halbert knows the Los Angeles community well, and she understands the particular pressures that come with life in one of the country’s most fast-paced cities. Families here are devoted to their animals, but they are also navigating demanding schedules and very full lives. She sees in-home euthanasia as a natural and deeply aligned fit for that reality. “In Santa Monica and the Los Angeles area, families are often navigating intense schedules and very full lives, on top of caring for a declining pet,” she says. “Our community dedicates a lot of love to our animals with many amazing vet practices and services for our animal friends. In-home euthanasia offers a gentle, aligned option for honoring the depth of the connection we share with our pets by allowing them to remain in a familiar, calm space surrounded by support during their goodbye.”For Dr. Halbert, this work is also deeply personal. Her beloved cat, Andy, is a central part of her daily life and receives regular acupuncture at home. He is, she says, a constant reminder of the healing power of presence and patience, and of the profound bond we share with our animals. Her own navigation of grief and healing made clear to her that a clinical setting often cannot hold everything a family needs in those final moments. That conviction is what led her to expand into in-home euthanasia and, ultimately, to partner with CodaPet. “I decided to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe a beloved animal’s final moments deserve so much more than we can offer in the clinic,” she explains. “Peace, dignity, and the comfort of home. After navigating my own grief, I knew we could bring even more honor and reverence to the experience. Partnering with CodaPet felt aligned with that mission because it helps connect more families with compassionate end-of-life care when they need it most.”Outside of her practice, Dr. Halbert brings that same spirit of presence and joy to the rest of her life. She enjoys beach volleyball, rock climbing, singing, and meditation, and she makes time for meaningful connections with friends, whether out in nature or gathered around a board game. It is the kind of full, grounded life that reflects exactly the values she brings to her patients and their families.Dr. Shanina Halbert serves Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, and surrounding communities across the Westside, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Conejo Valley, and western San Gabriel Valley, covering areas like Santa Monica, Torrance, Burbank, Glendale, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Inglewood, and nearby neighborhoods.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $515 in Los Angeles. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $35 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

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