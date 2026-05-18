CodaPet partners with Dr. Rona Ellen to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Tulsa.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Curled up with you, no car rides, no bright lights. Just peace. Nothing feels better than knowing a family gets to say goodbye on their terms: gentle, familiar, and full of love.” — Dr. Rona Ellen

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Tulsa, OK, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Rona Ellen will serve pets and pet parents throughout Tulsa and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Tulsa becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Ellen’s relationship with animals started early and ran deep. Growing up in North Louisiana, she was not just caring for her own pets. By middle school, she was already earning a little extra money looking after neighbors’ dogs, horses, and livestock. High school brought a job at a local vet clinic, where she cleaned kennels, held puppies, and learned something that has stayed with her ever since: that a calm voice can settle even the most nervous animal. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class and went on to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, where she met the man who would become her husband of thirty years.Dr. Ellen earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University in 2008 and spent the years that followed doing relief work across Green Country, stepping into busy clinics throughout the Tulsa region wherever she was needed. She raised three sons during those years, balancing the demands of a full veterinary career with family life. Through all of it, she kept noticing the same thing: animals were calmer, less stressed, and more themselves when they were allowed to stay in their own space.That observation is what led her to in-home euthanasia and, ultimately, to CodaPet. After years of watching how much environment matters to an animal in a moment of stress, she wanted to bring that same understanding to the hardest moment of all. “I kept noticing how much easier things were when pets could stay in their own space,” she says. “No extra stress, no unfamiliar smells. Just home.” For Tulsa families, that option is now closer than ever.Dr. Ellen is candid about why this work matters to her. It is not abstract. It is personal, visit by visit, family by family. “In-home euthanasia gives them that same quiet comfort,” she explains. “Curled up with you, no car rides, no bright lights. Just peace. Nothing feels better than knowing a family gets to say goodbye on their terms: gentle, familiar, and full of love.”Dr. Rona Ellen serves Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Bixby, Jenks, Sapulpa, Sand Springs, Glenpool, and surrounding Tulsa County communities throughout the greater Tulsa metro area and nearby northeastern Oklahoma neighborhoods.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Tulsa. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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