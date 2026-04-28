Grape Launches Industry First AI Marketplace Builder

Grape launches an AI Builder feature that allows anyone to create web3 marketplaces in seconds with natural language prompts.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGrape Launches AI-Powered Web3 Marketplace Builder, Expanding Its AI Infrastructure CapabilitiesGrape today announced a major upgrade to its AI Builder platform, introducing the ability to generate fully functional Web3 marketplaces directly through AI-driven prompts. This release marks a significant step forward in simplifying blockchain development and expanding access to advanced Web3 infrastructure.In parallel with this release, GGT — Grape’s governance token — has now been listed on Pancakeswap, enabling users to trade seamlessly in a decentralized environment with minimal fees and full on-chain accessibility. This expands liquidity options and provides the community with greater flexibility and control when interacting with the ecosystem.With this update, users can now create complete marketplace ecosystems — including asset management, storefront functionality, and administrative controls — without requiring technical expertise.A preview of the new marketplace functionality can be viewed here:Key Features* AI-Powered Marketplace Generation: Users can generate full Web3 marketplaces directly from natural-language prompts* Live Preview Functionality: Real-time visualization of marketplaces prior to deployment* Integrated Admin Panel: Full control to manage, edit, and monitor marketplace activity* Dynamic Configuration: Flexible customization of marketplace parameters during the creation processPlatform Improvements* Improved user interface and navigation for a smoother user experience* Faster AI generation speeds through optimized processing* Enhanced data handling and system architectureBug Fixes & Stability* Resolved preview rendering inconsistencies* Fixed intermittent UI freezing during AI generation* Improved responsiveness across devices* Enhanced overall performance, memory usage, and error handlingExpanding the Future of Web3This update builds on Grape’s broader vision of enabling users to create tokens, NFTs, websites, and marketplaces through AI. By reducing the complexity of blockchain development, Grape continues to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven Web3 innovation.The marketplace builder represents a major milestone in the evolution of the platform, moving beyond individual assets toward fully integrated digital economies created in minutes.

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