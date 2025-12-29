Grape Launches Mainnet and AI Builder Bot, Redefining How Blockchain Tokens and Web3 Projects Are Created

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grape Launches Mainnet and AI Builder Bot, Redefining How Blockchain Tokens and Web3 Projects Are CreatedGrape today announced the official launch of its EVM compatible Mainnet, alongside the release of its AI Builder Bot, marking a major milestone in the evolution of AI-powered blockchain infrastructure.The launch introduces a new approach to Web3 creation—allowing users to create tokens on the Grape blockchain and instantly generate a full website for their token or ICO, all through AI-driven tools and without traditional development requirements.Mainnet Officially LiveWith Mainnet now live, Grape moves into full network operation following extensive development and testing. This is being designed to support scalability, speed, and deep AI integration, forming the foundation for a new generation of decentralized applications.Mainnet enables:• Native token creation on the Grape blockchain• On-chain deployment and wallet interaction• Infrastructure for future staking, governance, and ecosystem tools• Expansion through nodes and third-party projectsAI Builder Bot: From Concept to TokenAt the center of the launch is Grape’s AI Builder Bot, a system designed to remove the technical barriers traditionally associated with blockchain development.Using simple prompts, users can:• Create blockchain tokens on Grape• Generate a complete website for their token or ICO• Configure supply, structure, and project details• Launch without writing code or deploying contracts manuallyThe AI Builder Bot is integrated into the Grape ecosystem and will also be available as a standalone experience, allowing creators to move from idea to live project in minutes.Designed for AccessibilityGrape’s mission is to make blockchain creation accessible to everyone—from entrepreneurs and startups to communities and creators—without requiring development teams or technical expertise.By combining AI automation with native blockchain infrastructure, Grape dramatically reduces time-to-launch while keeping projects fully decentralized and on-chain.What’s AheadThe Mainnet and AI Builder Bot launch is only the beginning. Upcoming phases include:• Expanded AI functionality• Privacy-enabled features• Native DEX and swap tools• AI creation of NFTs and marketplaces• Staking and governance systems• Mobile applications for iOS and AndroidAdditional updates will roll out in stages as the ecosystem continues to expand.About GrapeGrape is a blockchain and AI-powered platform designed to simplify Web3 creation. By uniting scalable blockchain infrastructure with intelligent automation, Grape enables anyone to build, deploy, and manage decentralized projects with ease.Website: https://grap3.com Wallet & Mainnet: https://grapewallet.org

