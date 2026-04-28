Elligint Health Names Joseph Bodley Chief Client Operations & Process Officer

Veteran healthcare IT operations leader joins Elligint Health to elevate client experience and scale service delivery across the Helios® platform

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elligint Health, a leading provider of care management and utilization management technology for health plans and payers, today announced the appointment of Joseph Bodley as Chief Client Operations & Process Officer. A seasoned operations executive with a strong track record of building and transforming client-facing organizations, Bodley brings the operational rigor and client-first mindset needed to support Elligint Health’s continued growth and the expansion of its Heliosplatform.Bodley brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in healthcare technology, with expertise in client success, professional services, implementation, and operational transformation. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Zelis, where he led client experience strategy across a large enterprise portfolio, improving client satisfaction and retention. Earlier in his career, Bodley held leadership roles at Healthx, Burgess, and SPH Analytics, where he developed implementation frameworks and operational models that reduced time-to-value and strengthened long-term client relationships.In his new role, Bodley will lead Elligint Health’s client operations and service delivery functions, ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience from implementation through ongoing partnership and client success. He will work closely with product and technology teams to align service delivery with the capabilities of the Helios platform and streamline processes that help clients achieve faster, more sustainable results."We are pleased to welcome Joe to the Elligint Health team,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health. “As we continue to grow, strong client operations are critical to delivering consistent, high-quality experiences. Joe brings a proven ability to build scalable, high-performing operational models that translate directly into better outcomes for the health plans we serve."Bodley added, "What drew me to Elligint Health is the combination of a strong company mission, a scalable platform built for what’s next, and a leadership team that understands how critical operational excellence is to client success. Health plans need partners they can rely on — not just for the strength of the technology, but for the consistency of the experience. I’m looking forward to enhancing the operational foundation that supports that from day one."About Elligint HealthFounded in 2024, Elligint Health is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making healthcare more proactive, connected, and intelligent. Its flagship platform, Helios, unifies data across the healthcare continuum to deliver real-time insights that inform decision-making and accelerate smarter care to improve outcomes.Elligint Health partners with the nation's most innovative health plans, managed care organizations, and value-based care providers to simplify care and utilization management through cloud-based technology that turns data into actionable strategies. By aligning all stakeholders — members, providers, and payers — Elligint Health helps organizations navigate complexity with clarity, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is smarter, more sustainable, and centered on whole-person care.Learn more at www.elliginthealth.com

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