Elligint Health Welcomes Amy Qureshi, RN, as Enterprise Vice President, Product Strategy

Seasoned clinical and healthcare technology leader joins Elligint Health to advance product innovation across the Helios® platform

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elligint Health, a leading provider of care management and utilization management technology for health plans and payers, today announced that Amy Qureshi, RN, has joined the company full-time as Enterprise Vice President, Product Strategy. Qureshi, who has served on Elligint Health’s Strategic Advisory Board since June 2025, now steps into a formal product leadership role, where her clinical and operational expertise will help guide the company’s innovation and AI roadmap for the Elligint Health suite of products including Helios.Qureshi is a nationally recognized expert in care management, utilization management, population health, and healthcare technology, with more than 25 years of experience driving transformation across healthcare organizations. A registered nurse by training, she has worked across hospital, community, and managed care settings, giving her a broad, practical understanding of how care is delivered and managed. Her career includes leadership roles at Cognizant, Pegasystems, Zyter, and most recently CitiusTech Healthcare Consulting, where she served as Senior Director collaborating with technology leaders on AI and analytics solutions. She also brings deep knowledge of NCQA and URAC accreditation and CMS compliance requirements, enabling her to effectively bridge clinical strategy and technical execution.In her new role, Qureshi will help drive the continued evolution of the Helios platform, with a focus on advancing AI-driven capabilities that improve care outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Her experience working closely with health plans and care management teams will help ensure that innovation remains grounded in real-world workflows and delivers meaningful, measurable impact."Elligint Health is proud to welcome Amy to our team,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health. “She brings deep clinical expertise and a strong understanding of how healthcare organizations operate day to day. Having worked with her in an advisory capacity, we’ve seen firsthand how her perspective helps shape practical, high-impact innovation across the Helios platform."Qureshi added, "I’ve had the opportunity to see Elligint Health’s vision for Helios develop firsthand, and I’m excited to now be part of bringing that vision forward. AI-enabled innovation is central to the future of this platform, and the opportunity to provide such capabilities for health plans facing real pressure around utilization and outcomes is what makes this work so compelling. Early in my clinical career, I saw how fragmented technology can pull attention away from the member at the moment it mattered most. We understand that as we build capabilities into the Helios platform, it is essential that it directly supports the teams who rely on it every day and enables more effective, human-centered care. I look forward to working closely with our clients and team to make that happen."About Elligint HealthFounded in 2024, Elligint Health is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making healthcare more proactive, connected, and intelligent. Its flagship platform, Helios, unifies data across the healthcare continuum to deliver real-time insights that inform decision-making and accelerate smarter care to improve outcomes.Elligint Health partners with the nation's most innovative health plans, managed care organizations, and value-based care providers to simplify care and utilization management through cloud-based technology that turns data into actionable strategies. By aligning all stakeholders — members, providers, and payers — Elligint Health helps organizations navigate complexity with clarity, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is smarter, more sustainable, and centered on whole-person care.Learn more at www.elliginthealth.com

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