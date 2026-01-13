Elligint Health and Impresiv Health Partner to Deliver Faster Clinical and Operational Outcomes for Health Plans

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elligint Health has entered into a strategic partnership with Impresiv Health to accelerate the replacement of outdated clinical technology infrastructure still being used by many health plans. As expectations for faster turnaround times and more personalized care management continue to rise across the healthcare ecosystem, health plans need modern, cloud-based technology that scales seamlessly as organizations grow, is AI-ready, and can reduce administrative burden while supporting high-value, member-centered care.This partnership directly addresses those challenges by combining modern, cloud-based care management technology with proven implementation and operational transformation expertise. Helios® by Elligint Health is an integrated care management and utilization management solution built on a single, unified platform. By partnering with Impresiv Health — a trusted provider of technology enablement services — Elligint Health delivers faster implementations combining modern technology with the professional services health plans need to adopt AI with confidence while supporting high-value clinical work.Together, Elligint Health and Impresiv Health will help payers:• Shorten time to value during platform implementations• Reduce operational risk during legacy system transitions• Improve utilization management and care management efficiency• Decrease manual administrative work for nurses and clinicians• Support scalable, AI-ready operations aligned to growth and regulatory demands“As more and more health plans seek to modernize their technologies our partnership with Impresiv Health enables us to focus on developing strong out-of-the-box software and integrations while Impresiv Health delivers rapid implementation and workflow optimization services,” said Chris Caramanico, CEO of Elligint Health.“Modernization efforts often stall because implementation and operational realities aren’t addressed,” said Marcus Fontaine, CEO of Impresiv Health. “By pairing Helios with a turnkey implementation and optimization approach, we help health plans reduce transition risk, accelerate clinical productivity, and realize value sooner, without disrupting care delivery.”This partnership provides health plans with a practical, outcome-driven path to modernization, combining technology, execution discipline, and payer expertise to support sustainable performance improvement.For more information about the Helios platform and how it supports modern care and utilization management, visit www.elliginthealth.com/solutions About Elligint HealthElligint Health is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making healthcare more proactive, connected, and intelligent. Its flagship platform, Helios, unifies data across the healthcare continuum to deliver real-time insights that inform decision-making, enhance care coordination, and improve outcomes.Elligint Health partners with the nation’s most innovative payers and providers to simplify value-based care management through cloud-based technology that turns data into actionable strategies. By aligning all stakeholders — patients, providers, and payers — Elligint Health helps organizations navigate complexity with clarity, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is smarter, more sustainable, and centered on whole-person care.Learn more at www.elliginthealth.com About Impresiv HealthImpresiv Health is a healthcare consulting and services firm that helps health plans turn strategy into execution by improving clinical performance, operational efficiency, and technology outcomes. With deep payer experience and a hands-on delivery mindset, we work alongside leadership teams to move initiatives forward — delivering shorter time to value, stronger productivity, audit readiness, and scalable operations.Since 2014, Impresiv Health has helped organizations stabilize operations, modernize platforms, and improve clinical and operational performance through experienced healthcare professionals and proven delivery models.Learn more at www.impresivhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.