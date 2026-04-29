Language Testing International Joins ALAS Partner Network to Advance Multilingual Workforce Readiness

The exclusive licensee of ACTFL assessments joins ALAS as a silver-level partner to promote multilingual workforce readiness and educational equity.

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Testing International® (LTI) , the exclusive licensee of ACTFL® assessments, is proud to announce that it has joined the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) Partner Network as a Silver-level partner. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing educational equity and preparing students for success in a global, rapidly evolving workforce.ALAS is a national nonprofit association dedicated to providing leadership development for all school and district leaders who serve Latino youth or other historically marginalized students. Through advocacy, leadership development, and strategic partnerships, ALAS works to ensure that all students have access to high-quality education and opportunities for success.By joining the ALAS Partner Network, LTI brings its expertise in delivering ACTFL language proficiency assessments and credentialing to support district leaders in aligning language education with broader academic and workforce readiness goals. As school systems continue to accelerate investments in STEM, artificial intelligence (AI), and Career & Technical Education (CTE), LTI’s goal is to highlight a critical but often overlooked driver of student success: language education.“In today’s interconnected and automated economy, the most in-demand skills, such as communication, collaboration, adaptability, and cultural competence, are inherently language-based,” said Kim Sallee, LTI’s CEO. “Yet language programs are too often treated as electives rather than essential infrastructure. Through our partnership with ALAS, we aim to help education leaders reposition language as a strategic asset that strengthens learning across disciplines and prepares students for real-world college and career success.”This partnership will allow ALAS members to access ACTFL’s trusted language assessments through LTI directly, making procurement faster and easier while helping districts turn language recognition into measurable, workforce-aligned outcomes.“Being bilingual is a powerful, real-world advantage in college and the workforce. By formally recognizing our bilingual students through credentialing, we don’t just validate their skills, we elevate them as stand out candidates. LTI shares our vision for supporting Latino youth and we look forward to our partnership,” said Ulysses “Uly” Navarrete, Executive Director of ALAS.Real-world examples from districts across the country have shown that when language proficiency is measured and recognized effectively, students gain a clear edge in college admissions, career placement, and professional advancement. Through the partnership with ALAS, LTI aims to expand these successes by supporting more districts in implementing scalable, impactful language programs.“Together with ALAS, we are committed to ensuring that multilingualism is recognized as foundational to student success,” added Gosia Jaros-White, Director of Marketing at LTI. “This partnership is about empowering leaders to build systems where language education is not an afterthought, but a central pillar of preparing truly future-ready graduates.”About LTISince 1992, Language Testing International (LTI) has been a leader in the delivery of language proficiency testing for more than 120 languages in over 60 countries. LTI delivers over a million tests annually. LTI is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, a leader in development of proficiency-based teaching and testing solutions, with a membership of over 10,000 language educators and administrators.LTI, selected among America’s top 250 EdTech companies of 2026 (TIMES & Statista), is driven by a spirit of innovation and a commitment to leveraging the latest technologies, including advanced natural language processing, to continually enhance ACTFL assessment solutions. The company’s team of experts in linguistics, language teaching, and assessment delivers testing solutions that are trusted by academic institutions, industry leaders, and government agencies worldwide. LTI’s extensive experience spans decades of delivering ACTFL’s reliable, valid, and accessible language proficiency tests across educational, corporate, and public sectors.ACTFL assessments come in all formats and include speaking, reading, writing, and listening. Each assessment is carefully designed to determine the specific proficiency level of an individual and provide a reliable and trusted language credential. Through ongoing research, technology integration, and collaboration with language experts, LTI is at the forefront of language assessment innovation, helping learners and professionals unlock new opportunities.About ACTFLProviding vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 10,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world’s educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.ACTFL’s work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.About the Association of Latino Administrators & Superintendents (ALAS)The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) is committed to providing a perspective to all aspiring school and district administrators, including superintendents, through programs, services, advocacy and networks rooted in Latino experiences and culture. Our Vision, Mission and Goals are to provide leadership at the national level that assures every school in America effectively serves the educational needs of all students with an emphasis on Latino and other historically marginalized youth through continuous professional learning, policy advocacy, and networking to share practices of promise for our students and the communities where we serve.Latino children make up approximately 30 percent of the school-age population. It is of vital interest to invest in the education of every child, and the professional learning of all educators who serve Latino youth.

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