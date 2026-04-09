Language Testing International Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract Expanding Opportunities in Government Procurement

Expanding Access to ACTFL Language Assessments for Public Agencies and Academic Institutions Through Sourcewell Partnership

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Testing International® (LTI) , the exclusive licensee of ACTFLassessments and a global leader in language proficiency testing, is proud to announce its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the Language Services category. This milestone enables LTI to expand access of ACTFL language assessment solutions to public agencies across United States and Canada.Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with competitively solicited contracts, Sourcewell empowers government, education, and non-profit organizations to secure efficient and cost-effective solutions that support compliant purchasing.LTI secured the Sourcewell contract through a rigorous competitive process, demonstrating full compliance with public procurement standards while delivering exceptional value, service, and technical expertise. Through this partnership, public agencies can now access LTI’s comprehensive portfolio of ACTFL language assessments via a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the lengthy traditional bid processes and accelerating implementation.ACTFL assessments are the gold standard for assessing language proficiency and performance and are used worldwide by academic institutions, government agencies, and private corporations for purposes such as academic placement, student assessment, program evaluation, professional certification, hiring, and promotional qualification.“We are honored to be awarded a Sourcewell contract and to expand our ability to serve public agencies and academic institutions with greater efficiency,” said Kim Sallee, Chief Executive Officer at Language Testing International. “This partnership removes procurement barriers, making it easier for organizations to access the gold standard in language testing with ACTFL assessments.”Through this contract, government agencies and academic institutions can seamlessly integrate ACTFL assessments, delivered by LTI, into curriculum development, Seal of Biliteracy attainment, academic placement, certification, hiring, and workforce development initiatives, ensuring that language proficiency is measured accurately, consistently, and in alignment with real-world communication demands.For more information, including how to utilize LTI’s Sourcewell contract, visit: Language Testing International – Sourcewell Contract Page About Language Testing International (LTI)Since 1992, Language Testing International (LTI) has been a leader in language proficiency testing for more than 120 languages in over 60 countries, delivering over a million tests annually. LTI is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, a leader in development of proficiency-based teaching and testing solutions, with a membership of over 10,000 language educators and administrators. ACTFL assessments, delivered by LTI, are widely recognized and accepted by major corporations, academic institutions, and government agencies. The tests administered by LTI come in all formats and include speaking, reading, writing, and listening. Each test is designed to properly determine the specific proficiency level of an individual and to ultimately provide a valid and industry-recognized language credential.

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