ASL AAPPL and Machine Scoring System for Spanish AAPPL Presentational Writing Named EdTech Awards 2026 Finalists

Innovations developed through ACTFL and LTI partnership recognized for advancing accessibility and AI in language assessment

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two innovations developed through the exclusive partnership between ACTFL® and Language Testing International® (LTI) have been named finalists in The EdTech Awards 2026 , recognizing groundbreaking advancements in both accessible language assessment and artificial intelligence.The ACTFL Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages (AAPPL) for American Sign Language (ASL) was selected as a finalist in the Cool Tool Awards – Testing & Assessment Solution category. In addition, the machine scoring system for Spanish AAPPL Presentational Writing (PW) was named a finalist in the Cool Tool Awards – Artificial Intelligence (AI) category.Now in its 16th year, The EdTech Awards is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, celebrating innovators who are transforming learning across K–12, higher education, and workforce development.“Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We’re no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next,” said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “The future of learning isn’t something we’re waiting for—it’s unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren’t reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond.”Expanding Access: A First-of-Its-Kind ASL AssessmentLaunched in September 2025, the ASL AAPPL represents a major milestone in language assessment, bringing the ACTFL gold standard to American Sign Language for the first time. Developed with d/Deaf and hearing ASL experts, psychometricians, and educators, the assessment is fully accessible, culturally responsive, and designed specifically for high school learners.The ASL AAPPL evaluates real-world communication through interactive video-based tasks, including Interpersonal Interaction (II) and Receptive Comprehension (RC). It is the first and only ASL assessment to issue official ACTFL ratings and to measure interpersonal communication in a signed language, advancing equity and recognition for ASL learners and users nationwide.Pioneering Innovation in Non-English Scoring of Productive SkillsAlso recognized is LTI’s machine scoring system for the Spanish AAPPL Presentational Writing (PW) component, a pioneering innovation that extends automated scoring beyond English into authentic, unrehearsed writing in Spanish by K–12 learners.Developed over nearly a decade, the system is trained on thousands of ACTFL-certified human ratings and evaluates student writing across key dimensions of language proficiency. By enabling dual scoring (human + machine), it enhances reliability, scalability, and consistency in language assessment while maintaining rigorous standards of validity and fairness.This work represents a significant step forward in the responsible use of AI in education, addressing a long-standing gap in multilingual assessment and expanding access for diverse learners.Leading the Future of Language AssessmentTogether, these recognitions underscore LTI and ACTFL’s commitment to innovation that is both technologically advanced and deeply human-centered.“Being named finalists in two categories of The EdTech Awards is a strong validation of our vision to make language assessment more inclusive, accessible, and forward-looking,” said Kim Sallee, CEO of LTI. “Expanding access to ASL users and learners and pioneering machine scoring solutions for multilingual assessment are two examples of our focus on shaping the future of language assessment in ways that truly reflect and support our global community today and in the future.”The EdTech Awards, established in 2010, recognize the most impactful contributors to education technology. This year’s finalists were selected based on criteria including pedagogical effectiveness, innovation, value, and potential to transform learning.About LTISince 1992, Language Testing International (LTI) has been a leader in the delivery of language proficiency testing for more than 120 languages in over 60 countries. LTI delivers over a million tests annually. LTI is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, a leader in development of proficiency-based teaching and testing solutions, with a membership of over 10,000 language educators and administrators.LTI is driven by a spirit of innovation and a commitment to leveraging the latest technologies, including advanced natural language processing, to continually enhance ACTFL assessment solutions. The company’s team of experts in linguistics, language teaching, and assessment delivers testing solutions that are trusted by academic institutions, industry leaders, and government agencies worldwide. LTI’s extensive experience spans decades of delivering ACTFL’s reliable, valid, and accessible language proficiency tests across educational, corporate, and public sectors.ACTFL assessments come in all formats and include speaking, reading, writing, and listening. Each assessment is carefully designed to determine the specific proficiency level of an individual and provide a reliable and trusted language credential. Through ongoing research, technology integration, and collaboration with language experts, LTI is at the forefront of language assessment innovation, helping learners and professionals unlock new opportunities.About ACTFLProviding vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 10,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world’s educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.ACTFL’s work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.About EdTech Digest and the EdTech AwardsEdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

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