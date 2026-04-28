Discovering Gugak Series in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director Haedon Lee), in collaboration with the Korean Music Institute of America, will present the “Discovering Gugak” series at Ari Hall on the 3rd floor of the Center.This series introduces Korean performing arts that have been passed down for thousands of years in Korea, offering an opportunity to experience and appreciate the depth and beauty of Korea’s traditional culture. The “Discovering Gugak” series will consist of three events, presenting Korean traditional music and dance together in one program. Each performance will explore three different themes — 1. Royal Court Music of Korea, 2. Korean Folk Music, and 3. Contemporary Gugak. Here is the detailed information for each theme.ROYAL COURT MUSIC OF KOREA: Wednesday, April 29th at 7:00 pmThe first event of the series, “Royal Court Music of Korea – The Elegance and Resonance of Tradition,” offers audiences an opportunity to experience the essence of Korean traditional music and dance as performed in the royal palace. Jeongak (court music) was especially prominent during the Joseon Dynasty, from the 14th to the 19th century. It includes music performed at royal banquets and ceremonies (Jeongjae, court dances), as well as instrumental and vocal pieces enjoyed in noble households. The program highlights Chunaengjeon, the iconic royal court dance, performed with live accompaniment and featuring a full demonstration of costume and movements. Audiences will also enjoy Cheonnyeonmanse, a ceremonial court piece celebrating royal longevity and peace; Saengsobyeongju, a duet for danso and saenghwang exemplifying the elegance of Jeongak chamber music; Sangryeongsan, the solemn opening work of Yeongsanhoesang; Gagok Taepyeongga, showcasing the refined beauty of Korean court song; Doduri, a vibrant instrumental blending yanggeum, gayageum, and haegeum; and Taryeong Gunak, the lively wind ensemble closing piece. Together, these performances offer a rare opportunity to experience the depth, elegance, and rich traditions of Korea’s music and dance in one extraordinary program. This performance is presented in collaboration with the Korean Music Institute of America and features performers who are graduates of the Korean Traditional Music Department at Seoul National University. Professor Jeong-hyun Jung from Seoul Institute of the Arts will provide commentary to enhance audience understanding.KOREAN FOLK MUSIC: Wednesday, July 29th at 7:00 pmThe second event of the series, “Korean Folk Music – A Festival of Spirit and Elegance,” will take place on July 29, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the vibrancy and charm of Korea’s traditional folk music and dance in one program. The performance features a variety of traditional forms, including sanjo, pansori, folk songs, and a range of traditional dances, highlighting the richness and liveliness of Korean performing arts. The program includes Sinawi Ensemble, a rich and dynamic improvisation blending multiple traditional instruments; Salpuri, a graceful dance expressing emotion and joy with long cloths; Gayageum Performance, a traditional Korean string instrument with a long wooden body and plucked strings, known for its delicate and expressive sound. Pansori, combining traditional melodies with storytelling; Sanjo Dance with Geomungo, a traditional Korean six-stringed instrument played with a bamboo stick, known for its deep, resonant, and meditative tones. Minyo, traditional Korean folk songs, characterized by lively rhythms, expressive vocals, and melodies that reflect the daily life and emotions of the Korean people; Taepyeongso Solo, featuring powerful wind instrument performances including an Arirang medley; and a variety of traditional dances such as Fan Dance, Jindo Drum Dance, Hwagwanmu, Janggu Dance, Sword Dance, and Sogo Dance. Commentary will be provided by Dr. Donald Kim, and the performance will feature a diverse group of Korean traditional performers active in Southern California. The folk music series offers a unique opportunity for audiences to experience the vitality, beauty, and expressive depth of Korea’s traditional music and dance in a single extraordinary program.COMTEMPORARY GUGAK: Friday, October 30th at 7:00 pmThe third event of the series, “Contemporary Korean Music – A Meeting of Tradition and Modernity,” will take place on Friday, October 30 at 7:00 PM, offering a unique stage where traditional Korean instruments meet contemporary creative dance. The program features compositions by Yang Bang-ean, as well as reinterpretations of music from films, dramas, and musicals, blending traditional and modern elements. The performance includes Yang Bang-ean’s compositions such as Frontier, Prince of Jeju, and Flower of K; Haegeum performance with contemporary dance, integrating traditional instruments with modern choreography; vocal pieces including Areumdaun Nara and Sarangga; “In a Dream”, combining geomungo, gayageum, and creative dance; and familiar film, drama, and musical OSTs newly interpreted with Korean traditional instruments. Commentary and performances will be presented in collaboration with music and dance professors from universities in Southern California, with the performing ensemble currently under discussion. The Contemporary Korean Music series offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience, reinterpreting traditional Korean music and exploring its fusion with various art forms.HaeDon Lee, Director of the Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles, stated, “Discovering Gugak’ series is a lecture-performance program that introduces the diverse forms of Korean traditional music and dance—including court dance, folk music, and contemporary works—in one setting. We have designed the program to help audiences in Los Angeles more easily and engagingly experience the depth and beauty of Korean traditional arts. As this is an event that can be enjoyed by audiences of all ages, we hope for the interest and participation of those who are interested in Korean traditional culture.”This is a free event and open to the public, with advance RSVP required. RSVP is available at la.korean-culture.org.

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