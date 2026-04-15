KCCLA & National Museum of Korean Contemporary History Present The Deep Time of Korean Literature

April 15-June 15 KCCLA & May 14-July 22: Tateuchi East Asia Library, University of Washington

▶ Organizers: Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA), National Museum of Korean Contemporary History▶ Dates / Venues:- April 15 – June 15, 2026 / KCCLA (Opening: April 15, 5 PM)- May 14 – July 22, 2026 / Tateuchi East Asia Library, University of Washington (Opening: May 14, 4 PM)The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director: Haedon Lee), in collaboration with the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, presents the special exhibition The Deep Time of Korean Literature as part of Korean Literature Month 2026.This exhibition showcases representative works of Korean literature alongside a wide range of artworks inspired by them, offering insight into how Korea’s long and complex history has shaped its literary tradition and identity. It also highlights how these literary foundations continue to influence contemporary Korean art and popular culture. The exhibition will open on April 15 at KCCLA and later open at the University of Washington in Seattle on May 14 as a traveling exhibition.The exhibition is organized into three sections, providing a comprehensive view of the origins, evolution, and future of Korean literature.Part I, “The Times When Tigers Smoked,” explores the worldview of Korean literature rooted in shamanism and animism.Part II, “Life and Autonomy,” examines modern Korean history—including colonial experience, liberation, division, and rapid industrialization—through realist literature, highlighting resilience and the transformation of historical trauma into hope.Part III, “The Dream of a New Civilization,” presents future-oriented narratives that envision harmony between humanity, nature, and technology in response to global challenges.The exhibition also connects traditional Korean narratives with contemporary cultural content. Using the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters as a reference point, it introduces Korean myths and folklore, offering an accessible way to understand the spiritual and emotional foundations of Korean literature.Featured works include minhwa (Korean traditional painting) pieces by artist Joo Jae-hwan, known for his “Dokkaebi(Goblin) Aesthetics.” In addition, a special section highlights the literary works of Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang, who has also recently received the National Book Critics Circle Award.The exhibition will open on April 15, with a special in-conversation event beginning at 5 PM at Ari Hall in KCCLA. Under the theme “The Language of Love and the Future: Voices of Korean Literature,” contemporary Korean writers Sang Young Park, Cheon Seon Ran, and poet Lee Min-ha will participate in talks and discussions.Additional author programs will take place from April 16 to 18 at KCCLA and the Pio Pico Library.The opening ceremony will also feature a contemporary dance performance inspired by Korean shamanistic traditions, followed by a curatorial talk by art critic Kim Nam-soo, who will introduce the exhibition’s concept and flow.As part of its inaugural Korean Literature Month 2026, KCCLA presents a wide range of programs—including exhibition, festival, and lectures—to introduce Korean literature to local audiences. More information is available on the KCCLA website ( https://la.korean-culture.org/ ).Director Haedon Lee of KCCLA stated, “This exhibition highlights Korean literature as the foundation of globally recognized Korean popular culture while introducing the artistic traditions and emotional depth that connect Korea’s past and present. We hope it provides a meaningful opportunity for audiences to better understand Korean culture through literature.” LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --▶ Exhibition Title:

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