Korea’s National Museum Goods Debut in Los Angeles

KCCLA Introduces “MU:DS”, Contemporary Design

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exhibition Title: < MU:DS, K-Culture Unboxed in Los Angeles >▶ Presented Organized by: Ministry of Culture, Sports and TourismKorean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA)National Museum Foundation of Korea▶ Date: May 7 (Thu) – July 7 (Tue), 2026* Gallery Open Hours: Mon-Fri 9:00 am-5:00 pm▶ Location: Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles Gallery (First Floor)5505 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director: Haedon Lee, hereinafter KCCLA), in collaboration with the National Museum Foundation of Korea, will present the exhibition “Timeless, Timely: MU:DS, K-Culture Unboxed in Los Angeles” from May 7 to July 7, 2026, at its first-floor gallery.Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and jointly organized by KCCLA and the National Museum Foundation of Korea, the exhibition highlights how Korea’s cultural heritage is transformed into contemporary design and integrated into everyday cultural products. It offers a fresh perspective on how traditional artifacts continue to evolve through modern creativity and design.Under the theme “Timeless, Timely: MU:DS, K-Culture Unboxed in Los Angeles,” the exhibition demonstrates how the forms and aesthetics embedded in artifacts from the National Museum of Korea extend beyond traditional display spaces, evolving through various industries and media into contemporary lifestyles. It presents a multi-layered exploration of how traditional artifacts are reinterpreted into modern design objects while preserving their cultural significance.The exhibition is organized into seven sections. The Prologue introduces, through a media wall, the transformation of Korean cultural heritage into contemporary cultural products. “Objects for Everyday Wonder” features a range of design items inspired by traditional artifacts such as the Baekje Gilt-Bronze Incense Burner, celadon, white porcelain, and mother-of-pearl lacquerware, illustrating how tradition finds new meaning and function in daily life.“Symbols of Power and Prestige” presents contemporary reinterpretations of royal and symbolic imagery, including the Irworobongdo (Sun, Moon, and Five Peaks), royal robes, and ornamental belts. “Beyond the Museum Shop” highlights collaborative projects with global brands and cultural content—such as Starbucks, CASETiFY, and BTS—demonstrating the expanding reach of cultural products.In addition, “The Beauty of Stillness,” set within a hanok-inspired space, explores the aesthetics of restraint and negative space expressed through white porcelain and moon jars. “A Room for Reimagined Contemplation in LA,” inspired by the National Museum of Korea’s Room of Quiet Contemplation, offers an immersive environment where visitors can pause and reflect. Finally, “Source Objects” presents the original artifacts that inspired the exhibited products, revealing the connection between tradition and contemporary design.Going beyond a conventional product exhibition, the show emphasizes an expanded visitor experience. Through visually engaging spatial design and photo-friendly elements, visitors are encouraged to actively participate and share their experiences. QR-enabled content also connects audiences to online museum shop platforms, extending the exhibition into digital engagement.Director Haedon Lee of KCCLA stated, “This exhibition demonstrates how Korea’s cultural heritage can be reinterpreted through contemporary sensibilities and design to become part of everyday life. It also provides an opportunity to introduce the potential of K-lifestyle content based on traditional cultural products to local audiences.”

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