Oregon to Appeal Hazard Mitigation Grant Denial

SALEM, Ore. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) informed Gov. Tina Kotek that Oregon will not receive funding under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program as part of the 2025 December storms major disaster declaration. The December storms caused widespread damage across nine Oregon counties. Gov. Kotek has instructed the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to file an appeal of this decision.

The President approved the Governor’s request for a major disaster declaration on April 7, 2026, authorizing Public Assistance for Clackamas, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Polk, Tillamook, Union and Yamhill counties. However, the denial of hazard mitigation funding leaves a significant gap in Oregon’s ability to reduce long-term risk and strengthen community resilience.

OEM Director Erin McMahon emphasized that hazard mitigation funding is essential for Oregon communities already strained by repeated severe weather.

“Our communities are doing the hard work of recovery, but they cannot reduce future risks alone,” McMahon said. “Federal mitigation funding is essential to protect infrastructure, safeguard lives and support long‑term resilience throughout Oregon. We are committed to advocating for this support.”

Severe impacts from December storms

The December 2025 atmospheric river brought record rainfall, destructive winds, widespread flooding, landslides and mudslides across the state. More than 300,000 Oregonians lost power at the height of the storm, numerous highways and interstates were closed, and one fatality occurred in Yamhill County.

A joint preliminary damage assessment identified more than $15.4 million in eligible public infrastructure damages, with Tillamook County experiencing the highest per‑capita impact at $154.29 per person.

This is the second time in the past year a major disaster declaration has been approved without mitigation funding. This move is historically unusual, as it was previously thought mitigating from future repeats of the same disaster was a prudent cost saving measure.

Also, for the first time, the state has not received any FY25 funding for post‑fire mitigation (HMGP‑PF) work. HMGP‑PF funding is traditionally made available alongside Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs)—but despite Oregon receiving five FMAGs last year, no HMGP-PF money was made available. FEMA has provided no specific reason for this change in precedent, other than stating the program is under broader review.

Why hazard mitigation funding matters

Hazard mitigation funding is designed to reduce or eliminate long‑term risk to people and property from natural hazards. Projects typically include:

Stabilizing landslide‑prone hillsides

Elevating or relocating repeatedly flooded structures

Strengthening critical infrastructure such as utilities, bridges and transportation corridors

Improving stormwater systems and restoring natural floodplains

Hardening facilities that provide essential services during emergencies

Oregon has a demonstrated record of successful mitigation projects in communities including Reedsport, Coos Bay, Tillamook and Vernonia. FEMA estimates that every $1 invested in hazard mitigation saves $6 in future disaster costs.

“Without federal mitigation dollars, local governments lack the resources to build safer and more resilient systems,” McMahon said. “These projects reduce the impacts of future storms, save taxpayer dollars and prevent loss of life.”

Next steps in the appeal process

OEM will submit the state’s appeal and supporting documentation to FEMA and will continue working with federal partners throughout the review process. If the appeal is approved, Oregon will be able to pursue mitigation projects that reduce long‑term risks in the counties impacted by the December storms.

More information on Oregon’s disaster recovery efforts and emergency preparedness resources is available at Oregon.gov/OEM.