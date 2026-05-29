The Government Information and Library Services Advisory Council will meet Tuesday 6/9/2026

The Government Information and Library Services Advisory Council will meet from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, online via Zoom. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Ashley Wilsey at ashley.wilsey@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.



Questions or concerns can be addressed to Elke Bruton, Program Manager at 971-375-3509 or elke.bruton@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Ashley Wilsey at ashley.wilsey@slo.oregon.gov.

GOVERNMENT INFORMATION AND LIBRARY SERVICES

ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

(Virtual)

• Welcome (Elke Bruton, 5 minutes)

• Public Comment*(5 minutes)

• Approval of minutes from 3/10/2026 (5 minutes)

• Advisory Council Member Updates (30 minutes)

• State Librarian update (Wendy Cornelisen, 10 minutes)

• Manager updates (Elke Bruton, 10 minutes)

• Division Program Report (Website Redesign Update; Wren Kominos, 25 minutes)

• Meeting review

• Adjournment

* Any person may address the Government Information and Library Services Advisory Council on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The Government Information and Library Services Advisory Council does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.