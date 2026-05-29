Public-Private Partnership Launches 2026 Security and Resilience Seminar Series Focused on Emerging Insider Threats

Free virtual series to help organizations strengthen security, continuity, and operational resilience

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the state of Washington Emergency Management Division, and Albertsons Companies, is launching the 2026 Public Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series—a free virtual learning series designed to help organizations strengthen safety, continuity of operations, and emergency communications in an evolving risk environment.

The three-part series will bring together government, private sector, and security professionals to explore emerging asymmetrical threats and practical strategies to improve organizational resilience. Guided by CISA’s Insider Threat Mitigation framework, the seminars will focus on identifying behavioral indicators, strengthening layered defenses, and building cultures of vigilance and preparedness.

Participants will gain actionable insights to help detect, deter, and mitigate risks across physical security, cybersecurity, and the responsible integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

“Preparedness and resilience require strong partnerships across sectors,” Sonya McCormick, OEM’s public private partnership program manager, said. “This seminar series creates an opportunity for organizations to share lessons learned, strengthen security practices, and better prepare for emerging threats that impact operations, people and critical services.”

What participants can expect:

Presentations from industry, academic, and government experts

Best practices for strengthening critical infrastructure resilience

Tools and resources to support preparedness and continuity planning

Strategies to address physical and cyber security challenges

Discussions on the growing role of artificial intelligence in security and resilience

2026 Seminar Schedule

Seminar 1: Mitigating Physical Security Risks by Creating Vigilant Workplaces

Date: June 4, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Explore strategies for controlling access, monitoring sensitive areas, and fostering a culture of awareness. Learn how physical safeguards and employee engagement can reduce opportunities for insider threats.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/2026P3Seminar1

Seminar 2: Strengthening Cyber Defense Against Insider Threats: Building a Culture of Digital Vigilance

Date: July 9, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Learn how to identify behavioral indicators in digital environments, implement layered cyber protections, and empower teams to report suspicious activity. This session focuses on proactive detection and secure practices.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/2026P3Seminar2

Seminar 3: Responsible AI Integration: Enhancing Preparedness and Implementation

Date: August 13, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Discover how AI can support insider threat programs through anomaly detection and risk analysis while emphasizing ethical use, transparency, and responsible implementation.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/2026P3Seminar3

Event Details

Format: Virtual

Cost: Free

Audience: Government agencies, private sector partners, emergency managers, business continuity professionals, security leaders, and resilience practitioners

About the Public Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series

The Public Private Partnership Security and Resilience Seminar Series fosters collaboration between public and private sector partners to strengthen preparedness, resilience, and continuity capabilities through shared learning, practical tools, and strategic discussion of emerging threats. For more information, please contact Sonya McCormick, Public Private Partnership Program Manager at the Oregon Department of Emergency Management at Sonya.McCormick@oem.oregon.gov.