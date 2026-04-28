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New partnership introduces ETN-powered rewards, expanded land utility, and community-focused gameplay experiences.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroneum and Splinterlands Announce “Voltage” Partnership Event Expanding Rewards and Gameplay UtilityElectroneum and Splinterlands have officially announced “Voltage,” a new collaborative event designed to connect both ecosystems through expanded gameplay utility, passive rewards, and community engagement within the world of Praetoria.This announcement serves as the first official reveal of the partnership initiative currently in development. Both teams look forward to sharing additional features, gameplay mechanics, reward structures, bundle information, and launch details progressively over the next month leading up to release.Targeted for release before summer 2026, Voltage introduces a new gameplay experience that allows Splinterlands players to participate in ETN-powered rewards through land-based interactions and limited-edition digital collectibles.As part of the initiative, players will be able to acquire and utilize the new ElectroFox collectible card within Splinterlands to generate Electroneum Voltage Points (EVP), which can later be redeemed for in-game rewards, including ETN.At launch, approximately $20,000 worth of ETN is expected to be available through the rewards system. According to the teams, proceeds generated from ElectroFox sales will be used to purchase ETN, which will then be redistributed back into the ecosystem through player participation.The partnership is intended to create additional utility across both platforms while introducing a more accessible onboarding experience for players. No SPS staking or ETN staking will be required to participate in the initial event rollout.ElectroFox cards will launch in limited supply, including several ultra-rare premium variants that will be distributed through reward chests during the event.To support launch fairness and anticipated demand, Electroneum wallets created prior to March 31, 2026 will receive an initial seven-day whitelist access period before the event opens to all eligible participants.## Strengthening Crypto Gaming CommunitiesBeyond gameplay and rewards, the partnership reflects a broader commitment by Electroneum and Splinterlands to help strengthen crypto gaming communities and expand collaboration across the blockchain gaming industry.Both organizations believe partnerships between projects, communities, and ecosystems are essential to driving long-term adoption and creating more engaging experiences for players throughout the crypto space.The collaboration represents a continued effort by both organizations to explore new forms of blockchain-powered gaming engagement, digital ownership, and community-driven rewards.Projects, gaming communities, and organizations interested in partnering with Splinterlands are encouraged to reach out and explore future collaboration opportunities.Additional feature reveals, community events, AMAs, and partnership updates are expected to be announced throughout the coming month ahead of launch.Names, features, mechanics, and launch timelines remain subject to change during active development.

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