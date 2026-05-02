Splinterlands Community to Support Initiative for Players Impacted by Game Shutdowns Across the Web3 Ecosystem

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPS DAO Proposes Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund Sponsorship for Displaced Web3 GamersSplinterlands Community to Support Initiative for Players Impacted by Game Shutdowns Across the Web3 EcosystemThe SPS DAO has approved a proposal to officially sponsor Web3 gamers negatively impacted by the shutdown or sunset of several blockchain gaming projects through the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund ( CGRF ).Eligible players from affected gaming ecosystems will be able to access a dedicated claims portal provided by the Splinterlands team. Through this portal, applicants can verify ownership of impacted wallets and apply to participate in the sponsorship program.The program is designed to provide meaningful support to displaced Web3 gamers while strengthening long-term trust, participation, and resilience within the blockchain gaming industry.Growing Industry SupportThe Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund is backed by a growing coalition of leading Web3 gaming communities and ecosystem partners. Current contributors and supporters include Splinterlands, Rising Star, Crypto Shots, WOO, dCrops, the SPS DAO, and voluntary contributions from their respective communities.The expanding coalition reflects a shared commitment across the blockchain gaming industry to support displaced players, strengthen community resilience, and promote long-term sustainability throughout the Web3 gaming ecosystem.Proposed Recovery Fund AllocationsUnder the proposal, the SPS DAO would allocate shares from the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund to eligible applicants from the following projects:77bitXOCIETYHYTOPIAPixel Heroes AdventureRadiant ArenaGensoKishiForgotten RuniverseSomnis WorldEligibility and Distribution ProcessDistribution of sponsorship shares will be conducted on an ongoing basis for active participants throughout the duration of the claim process. The program may be extended annually through 2032. Impacted players are encouraged to submit a claim and become active participants as early as possible to maximize potential participation rewards.The initiative reflects the SPS DAO and its partners’ continued commitment to supporting the broader Web3 gaming community and helping affected players transition during periods of ecosystem disruption.About SPS DAOThe SPS DAO is the decentralized governance organization supporting the Splintershards (SPS) ecosystem and the broader Splinterlands community. Through governance initiatives, ecosystem partnerships, and community-driven development, the SPS DAO seeks to strengthen the long-term sustainability and growth of blockchain gaming.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.