Splinterlands and AtomicHub Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands , a leading blockchain-based trading card game, today announced a strategic partnership with AtomicHub , a premier marketplace for gamers, collectors, and creators, to accelerate the next phase of growth in blockchain gaming and digital collectibles.This partnership is focused on increasing liquidity, improving interoperability, and making the ecosystem more accessible for players, collectors, and the broader community worldwide.AtomicHub enters this new chapter under new ownership, led by a team of active collectors and gamers who have been deeply engaged in the ecosystem, including Splinterlands, long before this collaboration. This shared perspective is expected to help guide product development and community-focused innovation.The partnership builds on an existing foundation between the two platforms. Splinterlands and AtomicHub previously introduced a bridge to the WAX blockchain, enabling cross-ecosystem trading of assets. As part of this renewed initiative, the teams will upgrade and modernize the bridge to deliver faster, more seamless, and more impactful functionality.Together, Splinterlands and AtomicHub are working on several key initiatives, including expanding marketplace visibility for Splinterlands assets, improving discovery and trading experiences for collectors, simplifying onboarding for new players, and strengthening liquidity across ecosystems.As a next step, AtomicHub will enhance the WAX bridge to support smoother trading and broader access to Splinterlands assets across blockchain networks.The teams are also exploring deeper integrations designed to connect communities across multiple blockchains, with the goal of increasing accessibility, driving user activity, and supporting long-term sustainability across digital assets.“This initiative strengthens the foundation for broader market reach, increased activity, and long-term sustainability across the Splinterlands ecosystem,” the companies stated.“Our goal is simple: to take blockchain gaming and digital collectibles to the level they’ve always promised.”Additional updates are expected as the partnership progresses and new features are introduced.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a leading blockchain-based trading card game that allows players to collect, trade, and battle with digital assets. Known for its fast-paced gameplay and player-owned economy, Splinterlands has become one of the most active games in the blockchain gaming space.About AtomicHubAtomicHub is a widely recognized NFT marketplace for discovering, minting, and trading digital collectibles. With a focus on usability and accessibility, AtomicHub supports a wide range of assets and communities across blockchain ecosystems.

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