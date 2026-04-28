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VT State Police Westminster Phone Lines Down

The Vermont State Police Westminster is experiencing a problem with their phone lines.  To contact dispatch, please use this alternate number: 802-786-6105.

 

If you have an emergency, please dial 911 and the emergency call-takers can put you through to the Westminster barracks as well.

 

All other barracks phone numbers are working:

 

Royalton: 802-234-9933 option 3 for dispatch

 

Shaftsbury:  802-442-5421 option 3

 

Rutland:  802-773-9101 option 3

 

New Haven:  802-388-4919 option 3

 

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VT State Police Westminster Phone Lines Down

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