VT State Police Westminster Phone Lines Down
The Vermont State Police Westminster is experiencing a problem with their phone lines. To contact dispatch, please use this alternate number: 802-786-6105.
If you have an emergency, please dial 911 and the emergency call-takers can put you through to the Westminster barracks as well.
All other barracks phone numbers are working:
Royalton: 802-234-9933 option 3 for dispatch
Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 option 3
Rutland: 802-773-9101 option 3
New Haven: 802-388-4919 option 3
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