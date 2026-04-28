AVer Unveils Next-Generation Matrix Tracking Box, Redefining Efficiency in High-Impact Environments

NEW AVer MT500 Video & Audio Matrix

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the MT500 Matrix Tracking Box, designed as the successor to the industry-favourite MT300 to empower venues like large lecture halls, government chambers, and corporate boardrooms to manage multi-camera setups effortlessly. With native Dante AV-H1 and NDI® support2, the MT500 removes the "cable mess" of traditional Pro AV, allowing high-quality video and audio to travel over a single standard network cable. Besides, the MT500 delivers dual 4K video outputs for simultaneous lecture capture and in-room display alongside hassle-free AI features. This new addition to AVer’s line of Matrix Tracking Boxes is a remarkable all-in-one device that delivers seamless, high-impact communication.

Multi-Camera Tracking and Switching for Higher Engagement

With built-in PTZ Link Premium, the MT500 connects AVer cameras to 8 world-leading microphone brands together to create synchronized Voice Tracking while intelligently switching between diverse camera angles based on voice location, always providing the best angle of the active speaker. It employs AI algorithms to understand the "flow" of a conversation, switching angles naturally to maintain visual interest.

AI-Driven Automation for Minimized Manual Effort

The MT500 incorporates a suite of AI features to ensure a clear and professional visual experience for every participant. By automating focus, switching, and configuration, FaceFocus, IntelliSwitch, and InstaConfig3 provide zero-touch multi-camera adjustments. Together, these innovations strengthen operational efficiency by eliminating manual technical setups and reducing the configuration time required for complex hybrid environments.

Key Benefits at a Glance

The MT500 Matrix Tracking Box redefines how organizations approach multi-camera environments by prioritizing ease of use and professional results. Key benefits include:

• Operational Efficiency: Eliminates the need for a dedicated human operator through fully automated AI tracking and switching.

• Versatile Distribution: Serves two audiences at once with dual-output streams for simultaneous in-room and remote viewing.

• Seamless Integration: Reduces technical overhead by unifying NDI®, Dante®, and local audio mixing into a single, compact hub.

• Optimal Visual Engagement: Ensures remote participants feel included with broadcast-quality, and the most professional angle of every speaker.

• Long-Term Peace of Mind: Drives higher student retention and stronger corporate alignment backed by AVer’s industry-leading 5-year warranty.

For more information on the MT500, please visit presentation.avereurope.com/model/mt500

Notes:

1. Audinate®, the Audinate logo and Dante® are registered trademarks of Audinate Pty Ltd.

2. NDI® is a registered trademark of Vizrt NDI AB.

3. IntelliSwitch and InstaConfig are available in the next firmware upgrade.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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