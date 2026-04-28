Building a Concept Eco-City: Chery Fully Upgrades Its Global Symbiotic Ecosystem

CHERY

WUHU, ANHUI, CHINA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chery officially kicked off its 2026 International Business Summit today, themed “New Era, New Heights”. Spanning five days, the event focuses on technology, integration, and ecosystem. A core highlight of the summit is Chery's self-built ecosystem, with relevant achievements showcased in the 2,000-square-meter Ecosystem Hall. Designed as a "concept eco-city" to demonstrate the company’s systematic capabilities to global partners.The summit gathers over 4,000 attendees, including international dealers, investors, industry partners, and media representatives. It marks Chery’s most comprehensive display of brand integration and scenario-based ecosystem achievements to date.Chery has positioned ecosystem development as a core strategic pillar. The company is expanding its focus beyond vehicle manufacturing to build a global service system covering a full life cycle and diversified lifestyle scenarios for users.The exhibition features eight immersive zones, including Urban, Family, Outdoor, Technology, Business, Sports, Simplicity, and Art. The Chery brand zone highlights onspatial optimization, travel safety and smart technology to redefine the relationship among users, vehicles, and daily life. The iCAUR zone adopts a retro-industrial design aesthetic to merge classic design with new energy technology, featuring lifestyle elements and customized modification areas. To encourage in-depth industry collaboration, multiple interactive multimedia installations and VR experience platforms are set up onsite. These tools allow partners to engage directly with brand development and explore future urban mobility scenarios through digitized interfaces.The summit also underscores Chery’s expansion into embodied intelligence and robotic applications. At the AiMOGA Robotics booth, the company unveiled the Intelligent Police Unit R001, the world’s first automotive-grade traffic management robot. Powered by six independently developed core technology systems, the robot is designed to manage urban traffic through multi-language guidance and precise gesture control.Chery’s robotics layout covers the entire value chain, from core components to complete systems. New products on display include brain-computer interfaces, a mask-style bionic humanoid head, the first-generation AI domain controller platform, second-generation dexterous robotic hands, joint modules, and specialized humanoid heads with multi-expression capabilities.These cutting-edge achievements reflect the in-depth integration of Chery’s sophisticated automobile manufacturing expertise and robotics technologies, and fully present the company’s solid R&D strengths in cross-scenario intelligent application.About CheryFounded in 1997, Chery is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.