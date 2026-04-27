Compost Facility changes May 2 City-Load event to Self-Load event

The City of Lawrence Compost Facility will now operate a Self-Load and Drop-Off event this Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This change will help the compost team manage and process the increased volume of material currently moving through the facility due to the recent severe thunderstorm, while still providing Lawrence residents access to drop-off and self-load services.

Why the Change?

The event was originally scheduled as a City-Load event, where City staff use loading equipment to load compost and woodchips into trucks or trailers. However, the compost team is currently focused on processing a higher volume of material received through City operations, including material collected by streets and forestry crews.

Yard waste drop-off is not available during City-Load events. By shifting Saturday’s schedule to normal Self-Load operations, the City can continue accepting eligible yard waste from Lawrence residents while also allowing residents to self-load compost and woodchips.

Self-Load Event

The Compost Facility will be open Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1420 E. 11th Street. This event is for City of Lawrence residents only, and proof of residency is required. Please bring a City utility bill and driver’s license.

Residents may drop off accepted yard waste materials, including grass, leaves, and brush only.

Brush must be loose, no longer than 4 feet, and no more than 8 inches in diameter.

Plastic bags, lumber, pallets, sod, stones, food waste, metal, plastic, root balls, and other non-accepted materials will not be accepted.

Normal Compost Facility fees will apply. Yard waste drop-off is $10 for small and large loads and $20 for extra-large loads. Self-loaded compost and woodchips are free for quantities of 20 gallons or less and $10 for quantities greater than 20 gallons. The facility is cash only, and customers should bring exact change. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted.

Because this will be a Self-Load event, residents should bring their own tools, such as shovels or pitchforks. City loading equipment will not be available on Saturday.

Updated proof of residency requirement: The Compost Facility is supported by City of Lawrence utility customers through the Solid Waste fee. Because residents help pay for this service, the facility is prioritizing access for City of Lawrence residents.

Please bring a recent City utility bill along with a matching photo ID. The bill may be shown on your phone and does not need to be printed. You can access your utility bill through the City’s online customer portal at utilitybilling.lawrenceks.gov.

Next City-Load Event

The City’s next City-Load event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open to everyone. During City-Load events, City staff use loading equipment to load compost and woodchips into trucks or trailers.

Weather policy: The Compost Facility will continue operations during light rain events. When lightning or severe weather is in the area, the Compost Facility will close. During these closures, staff will use their discretion to determine if the facility will reopen later that day.

More information about Compost Facility guidelines, fees, accepted materials, and upcoming events is available at lawrenceks.gov/swm/compost-facility.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov