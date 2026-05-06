Hypertherm Introduces New Flush Cutting System for Heavy Industrial Applications

MAXPRO200® FlushCut™ MAXPRO200® FlushCut™ consumables

Removes attachments up to 90% faster

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates, a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, announced the launch of its patented MAXPRO200FlushCut™ consumables, a powerful new technology designed for demanding thick‑metal removal applications, in industries such as shipbuilding, mining, structural steel, and heavy equipment fabrication. MAXPRO200 FlushCut allows operators to remove attachments, including pad eyes, D-rings, lifting lugs, and alignment fixtures, up to 90 percent faster than traditional oxyfuel methods, while reducing grinding by up to 40 percent without damaging the base material. Liquid-cooled consumables enable high cutting capacity up to 64 mm (2.5 inches) thick mild steel with long consumable life.“Early field trials of MAXPRO200 FlushCut consumables have generated strong enthusiasm,” said Andrew Mumford, Product Manager at Hypertherm Associates. “Customer after customer showed us real world applications where this technology can improve safety and dramatically reduce job time, often completing jobs in minutes that once took hours.”Hypertherm´s MAXPRO200 plasma cutters support handheld torches, mechanized carriages and tractors, X Y cutting tables, and robotic cutting systems, delivering flexibility across a wide range of applications. The intuitive FlushCut drag cutting feature simplifies training and helps address skilled labor challenges while maintaining consistent, high quality results. The design also improves operator comfort, reduces noise, and lessens fume exposure compared to traditional cutting methods such as oxyfuel and carbon arc gouging.With MAXPRO200 FlushCut consumables, Hypertherm Associates expands the company’s industry leading FlushCut portfolio across MAXPRO200 and Powermax® plasma cutters to provide operators with trusted performance for thin to thick materials in demanding fabrication environments.Hypertherm Associates: Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.