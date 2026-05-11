Hypertherm and Premier Partner, Shinwoo Weltec to Debut Powermax33XP and MAXPRO200 FlushCut at Welding Korea 2026

Hypertherm & Shinwoo Weltec Debut Powermax33XP and MAXPRO200 at Welding Korea 2026 Follow Hypertherm Naver Blog

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypertherm Associates , a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial cutting systems and software, will participate in Welding Korea 2026 together with its premier partner, Shinwoo Weltec , from 12–15 May 2026 at the Changwon Exhibition & Convention Center in Changwon, South Korea. The event represents a significant regional milestone as it marks the first time the newly launched Powermax33XP air plasma system and MAXPRO200FlushCut consumables are showcased in the Asia region.Designed for metalworkers who require high-quality cuts, increased capacity, and maximum portability, the Powermax33XP delivers more power and greater value while maintaining the Powermax reputation for reliability and long consumable life. The system offers enhanced cutting performance across a wide range of applications and industries and is competitively priced, backed by Hypertherm’s unrivaled six-year power supply warranty, making it well suited for today’s evolving cutting operations.Also making its regional debut, the MAXPRO200FlushCut consumables introduces powerful new technology for demanding thick-metal removal applications in industries such as shipbuilding, mining, structural steel, and heavy equipment fabrication. MAXPRO200 FlushCut enables operators to remove attachments such as pad eyes, D-rings, lifting lugs, and alignment fixtures up to 90 percent faster than traditional oxyfuel methods, while reducing grinding time by up to 40 percent and helping protect the base material from damage.“Manufacturers in South Korea are increasingly focused on improving productivity, reducing labor dependency, and adopting more efficient and flexible cutting and gouging technologies,” said Wagner Turri, Hypertherm Sales Director for South Korea. “By continuing to introduce plasma technologies designed for real-world applications, we are directly addressing these market needs and helping customers meet the growing demands of modern cutting and gouging operations while maintaining their competitive edge.”Hypertherm’s South Korea–based team and local partners will be on site during the exhibition to connect with visitors, offer expert guidance, and explore how Hypertherm plasma solutions can be implemented within existing operations or scaled in line with evolving manufacturing demands. Live demonstrations at the partner booth will give attendees firsthand insight into the performance of these newly launched solutions.Attendees are welcome to visit Shinwoo Weltec at booth F09 during Welding Korea 2026.About Hypertherm Associates:Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs, and software trusted for performance and reliability that results in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide. Learn more at www.HyperthermAssociates.com

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