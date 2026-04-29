Wonder Delivers Delicious New Breakfast & Snacking Lineup Nationwide This Spring

Wonder Classic Bagels Wonder Sourdough English Muffins

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonder, the iconic brand that has fed American families for more than 100 years, is expanding beyond its beloved breads and buns with a delicious lineup of freshly crafted Bagels, English Muffins, Cakes, Donuts and Pastries debuting at retailers nationwide this spring. This new collection blends Wonder’s signature nostalgia with modern flavor innovation, offering consumers more ways than ever to enjoy the brand’s classic comfort from morning to night.“Breakfast and snacking are important eating occasions for today’s consumers and Wonder is perfectly positioned to bring something special to both,” said Ashley Hornsby, senior director of brand management at Wonder. “Consumers already trust Wonder for dependable staples — now they can reach for us throughout the day with new flavors, new formats, and the same quality they’ve loved for generations.”Bagels & English MuffinsWonder’s new breakfast lineup includes several new products, each offering the soft, chewy, golden‑baked bites people crave. As consumers increasingly blur the lines between meals, with breakfast foods enjoyed throughout the day, the expanded lineup meets demand for convenient, familiar options that work from morning to late-night snacking.- Wonder Bagels: Available in Classic, Everything, and Cinnamon Raisin; Soft, tender, and satisfyingly chewy, delicious straight from the bag or toasted to perfection.- Wonder English Muffins: Available in Classic and Sourdough; Toast up with a crisp, golden edge and a pillowy interior.New Flavors of Fan‑Favorite Crème‑Filled Cakes & CupcakesSince their 2025 debut, Wonder Snack Cakes have become a lunchbox legend and now the brand is introducing flavor-forward additions that bring a modern spin on the classic crème‑filled format. With snacking now a central part of how Americans eat, Wonder’s new single-serve and shareable formats are designed to fit seamlessly into everyday moments.- Crème‑Filled Triple Chocolate Cakes: A rich chocolate cake wrapped around a silky chocolate crème center for the ultimate chocolate‑lover’s bite. Available in 6‑count multi‑packs and 2‑count single‑serve.- Crème‑Filled Peanut Butter Cupcakes: Moist chocolate cake topped with peanut‑butter flavored icing, filled with smooth peanut butter crème, and finished with a chocolate drizzle. Available in 6‑count multi‑packs and 2‑count single‑serve.- Crème‑Filled Banana Crème Cakes: Banana‑flavored cake with a creamy banana filling and Wonder’s signature white coating — a nostalgic nod with a fresh twist. Available in 6‑count multi‑packs and 2‑count single‑serve.New Donut Flavors Inspired by Bakery‑Case FavoritesWonder’s donut lineup expands with two new varieties designed for sharing — or savoring solo.- Strawberry Bag Donuts: Strawberry‑flavored donuts dusted with powdered sugar for a bright, fruity bite. Available in a 10 oz. bag.- Brownie Crunch Bag Donuts: Chocolate donuts topped with chocolate crunch for a brownie‑inspired texture and deep cocoa flavor. Available in a 9.5 oz. bag.New Single‑Serve Pastries: Flaky, Flavorful Goodness - Anytime of DayThree indulgent, grab‑and‑go pastries featuring delicate, irresistible layers packed with comforting flavors.- Cinnamon Roll: Soft, buttery pastry swirled with real cinnamon and finished with an icing drizzle.- Blueberry Cheese Danish: Flaky pastry filled with a blueberry and cheese filling and finished with an icing drizzle for a bright, indulgent treat.- Cherry Cheese Danish: Golden pastry layered with a rich cherry and cheese filling and finished with an icing drizzle — sweet, tangy, and satisfyingly decadent.For pricing and store availability, visit WonderBread.com About Wonder Bread:Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbecues, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation. A heritage bread brand from Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, Wonder Bread continues to captivate hearts and taste buds, embodying a legacy of quality, nostalgia, and enduring delight. Learn more at: www.wonderbread.com ###

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